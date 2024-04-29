Destiny 2 Pantheon datamine reveals 2 exotic raid weapons as quest rewards

A recent Destiny 2 datamine for the upcoming Pantheon mode highlights how new quests may let Guardians choose two out of five recent raid exotics as rewards for their trouble.

Destiny 2 has had its Pantheon game mode datamined, showcasing a couple of incoming quests that may grant players rare exotic weapons from raids for completing them. The questline Divine Weaponry looks to come in two parts and will allow players to choose one of five different exotics as a reward for each step.

This won’t be an easy feat, however, as the Pantheon itself features a grueling series of raid bosses to defeat, meaning you’ll need to complete raid difficulty mechanics to proceed. Defeating these raid bosses will prove a challenge for even the most experienced Destiny 2 raiders, particularly on its harder difficulties.

But you’ll definitely want to complete the Pantheon and its questline, as if the datamine is accurate, its rewards let you pick and choose from a series of exotics that are regularly rare drops from a raid’s final encounter, making them highly sought after.

Out of the weapons players can choose from, according to the datamine, the list is as follows:

Touch of Malice (King’s Fall)

Eyes of Tomorrow (Deep Stone Crypt)

One Thousand Voices (Last Wish)

Conditional Finality (Root of Nightmares)

Collective Obligation (Vow of the Disciple)

As stated before, all of these raid exotics cannot be guaranteed drops and only come with a chance to appear by completing the final encounter of their raid. You can spend ages farming the final encounter only to never see a drop, while a first-timer might grab it on their first try.

Players need to complete the Pantheon at least once to grab their first weapon, according to the intel, with the second weapon locked behind completing The Pantheon: Rhulk Indomitable or Nezarec Sublime, which are harder difficulties.

With the elusive nature of these weapons, it’s worth the while to pursue any of the remaining exotics you don’t currently have, making this a great time to jump into Bungie’s latest boss gauntlet.