How to get Thorn catalyst in Destiny 2 Season of the Wish

Thorn has received a new catalyst in Season of the Wish, leaving Guardians eager to unlock it and get the most out of this classic PvP weapon. Here’s how to get the Thorn Catalyst in Destiny 2.

The Weapons of Sorrow are unique Hive guns that have been mutated from their original form. These include Osteo Striga which was once a Veist SMG and Thorn which started life as the equally iconic Rose.

Over the years Thorn has established itself as one of the strongest PvP weapons in Destiny 2 but it has fallen out of the meta in recent seasons.

However, the arrival of a Thorn catalyst looks to change that and naturally, players are interested in how to get it. Thankfully, we’ve got you covered.

How to get the Thorn catalyst

The Thorn catalyst is acquired as a drop from completing Vanguard, Crucible, and Gambit matches in Destiny 2.

It is entirely a luck-based drop that you may receive after your first game or still be left empty-handed after 100 matches. Other than staying persistent and grinding these activities over and over there is no specific method of farming the catalyst quickly.

As for your odds of acquiring the Thorn catalyst, an exact drop rate has never been provided by Bungie. However, previous seasonal catalysts have typically taken players around 30 – 50 matches to acquire although with bad luck it’s possible to go far beyond that.

Bungie Thorn remains one of the most unique weapons in Destiny 2, both looks and function-wise.

What does the Thorn catalyst do in Destiny 2?

When equipped the Thorn catalyst has the following effects:

Grants bonus Range (+20) and Stability (+10).

Dealing a Final Blow or absorbing a Remnant grants additional weapons range, as well as increased mobility and handling for a short time.

As expected of such an iconic PvP weapon, its catalyst focuses on improving its capabilities in the Crucible. Even so, Thorn’s improved range during the current Hand Cannon meta makes it viable in PvE too.

That's everything you need to know about Thorn and its catalyst in Destiny 2.

