Destiny 2 Exotic no longer requires brutal mission to unlock after The Final Shape launch

Destiny 2 The Final Shape is out and a lot of content from Lightfall has been vaulted, including an Exotic mission that rewarded a powerful weapon that can now be gotten with ease.

One of the hardest Exotic Weapons to get in Lightfall was Wicked Implement. The Stasis Scout Rifle required Guardians to complete its Exotic Mission, which was lengthy, timed, and featured a brutal Tormentor boss right at the end.

However, that mission has now been vaulted, and Destiny 2 players can instead unlock Wicked Implement through the Monument to Lost Lights, better known as the Exotic Archive.

To do so, head to the Tower and interact with the Exotic Archive near Banshee. Navigate to Lightfall Exotics, and finally purchase Wicked Implement for x1 Exotic Cipher and x100,000 Glimmer.

Bungie

To get the most out of Wicked Implement, you’ll want its catalyst. When equipped, Wicked Implement’s catalyst grants it Hadopelagic Tribute and Headstone. These allow the Stasis Scout Rifle to spawn Stasis crystals and make it possible to overflow its magazine.

While the catalyst was previously available through Deep Dives, it can now be earned as a random drop from playlist activities instead. Simply complete Vanguard, Crucible, or Gambit matches, and you’ll have a chance of receiving the catalyst. Don’t be surprised if it takes a while though. Destiny 2 catalysts can be extremely time-consuming to farm, especially if you get unlucky.

Destiny 2 players can also purchase Lightfall’s four seasonal weapons from the Archive. This includes Verglas Curve, Centrifuse, Ex Diris, and Dragon’s Breath. Of these, Dragon’s Breath is the standout, with the Solar Rocket Launcher being one of the best Exotic Weapons in the game.

Previously, Guardians also had to spend Ascendant Shards to unlock Exotic Weapons from the Archive, but this resource is no longer required. This makes old Exotics more accessible to players who aren’t able to complete end-game activities to farm Ascendant Shards like GM Nightfalls.