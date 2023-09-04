Is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty the game’s only DLC?

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the eagerly awaited 2023 DLC for CD Projekt Red’s RPG title. The crime-filled Night City is set for a big expansion and we’re today to let you know if this will end up being the only significant DLC addition.

Now that Cyberpunk’s tricky launch is well and truly in the rear-view mirror, it’s time for DLC! The 2020 title is gearing up for its first major expansion – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. Featuring Idris Elba as a star attraction, along with a returning Johnny Silverhand, Phantom Liberty is pulling out all the stops.

Article continues after ad

It will feature an array of new weapons, vehicles, and even endings. While all of this sounds good, there have been some questions regarding the game’s future. Originally, Cyberpunk was going to be supported with multiple paid expansions.

Article continues after ad

However, there is some doubt about this, to clear things up, here’s a quick guide breaking everything down.

CD Projekt Red

Will Cyberpunk 2077 get more DLC after Phantom Liberty?

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty will be the only paid expansion DLC.

The news is disappointing for those looking forward to exploring more of the game’s world and lore. CD Projekt’s SVP of business development Michał Nowakowski had this to say: “This is the last time we’re working on the Red Engine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic. This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only one.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, technical complications are the reason for the game only getting one paid expansion. On the other hand, this doesn’t mean the end of the Cyberpunk universe. Again, the team has already said they’re “totally, fully committed to developing the Cyberpunk IP further, beyond this particular Cyberpunk expansion.”

We expect an eventual Cyberpunk 2077 sequel to arrive in the future, with some updates for the existing title sprinkled in between. There’s also the matter of The Witcher 4 as well.

Article continues after ad

To get you pumped up for new Cyberpunk 2077 content, check out our exciting guides for the game to make your time in Night City even more exhilarating:

Article continues after ad

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them | How to get Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077 | How to get the fastest car free in Cyberpunk 2077: Rayfield Caliburn | Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements | How to claim Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Witcher rewards