Simple Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty misstep could have you skipping entire expansion

Cyberpunk 2077 players should be careful when playing the Phantom Liberty questline. One wrong choice and you could bypass the story entirely.

Cyberpunk 2077’s massive overhaul is in full swing. Starting with the 2.0 update, the changes introduced have players saying it feels like a whole new game.

Now with the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, it truly is. Players can access the previously unexplored area of Dogtown and experience a brand-new story starring Idris Elba.

Tread lightly though. Reports from PC Gamer have revealed that a single misstep in the early missions of Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion could have you skipping the carefully crafted narrative. Light spoilers ahead.

CD Projekt RED Dogtown won’t be the same without Solomon Reed to show you the ropes.

How to avoid skipping Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Trying to keep this as spoiler-free as possible, we’re going to help you make sure that you don’t miss out on everything Phantom Liberty has to offer. The trigger for the skip occurs in the fourth mission of the DLC.

The mission is called Lucretia My Reflection and there’s a specific dialogue option that you should avoid if you want to keep the story going. It’s pretty obvious too.

At some point in the mission, Solomon Reed will give you an ultimatum about continuing to work with the FIA. If you select “You’re right, I’m out”, it’ll begin your exodus from the DLC questline.

It’s not an immediate shutout but once another character qualifies, if you select “Made my decision”, you’ll be done with the DLC. At that point, you’ll immediately fail the quest and that’ll be that.

CD Projekt RED If you skip Phantom Liberty’s campaign, you’ll also miss some free Relic Points.

A few days later, Solomon will contact you about the success or failure of his mission, and from then on, you’ll no longer be able to contact him. Fortunately, if you make this decision, you’ll still have access to Dogtown.

This might be useful to players going through a second playthrough who want to skip Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty’s main questline. For first-timers though, it’s not a story you’ll want to miss.