Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC: All new features, quests, districts, weapons & more

Cyberpunk 2077 is adding the Phantom Liberty DLC to its repertoire. Along with new story content and locations to visit, there are new weapons, better police AI, and a whole lot more. Here’s a look at everything that CD Projekt Red is bringing with them.

While some of the game’s player base feels that Cyberpunk 2077 didn’t live up to its hype and deliver everything it promised, Phantom Liberty is looking to make the RPG bigger and better than before. The big-time, paid expansion is set to introduce a mindboggling amount of content and changes.

This will come via a combination of two things: the Phantom Liberty DLC content, as well as the huge Update 2.0. Whereas Phantom Liberty is paid, 2.0 will be completely free, ensuring that all players will be able to benefit from new gameplay features and changes.

Without further ado, let’s get stuck into everything on the way to the game.

Contents

CD Projekt Red

New district, story, characters & missions

Dogtown is a brand-new district arriving in Cyberpunk 2077. It will be the epicenter of Phantom Liberty’s DLC story content. To help fill out this flashy new hotspot, players can expect a ton of new main story missions, gigs, along with a helping of new characters – and returning ones too!

New abilities, Perks & skill tree changes

In an interesting twist, instead of fleshing out the game’s already sizable and mapped out skill tree and abilities, CD Projekt Red has actually taken measures to reduce this aspect. Decreased numbers will simplify and consolidate a lot of the content, making it more accessible for new and older players.

There will also be new abilities, Cyberware, and Perks for V to test out too.

CD Projekt Red

New weapons, vehicles & items

One area that will definitely be bolstered though is in the weapons and vehicles department. New arsenal-boosting items include the Order Shotgun, Grit Handgun, Warden SMG, Osprey Sniper Rifle, the Hercules, and much more.

In addition to all of this, players can head on down to the chop shop to pick up umpteen sets of new wheels. Sports cars, armored beasts, and even snazzy rides with six wheels. There will be plenty of choices, and you can also kit yourself without a new wardrobe full of customizable fashion options.

Level Cap increased

A smaller detail but an important one nevertheless, Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty and 2.0 update will raise the Level Cap from 50 to 60. This will allow players to grind out more XP, work toward a new target, and earn even more new abilities in the process.

CD Projekt Red

Improved Police & general AI

Something that was a target of criticism in the initial game’s release, AI is being addressed. Glitches and bugs meant that some combat encounters were not as engaging as they could’ve been, so Cyberpunk 2077 is giving this side of things a big upgrade. Expect blockades, law-enforcing reinforcements, and vehicular battles.

UI upgrades & new radio stations

We’ve not seen too much of either yet, but CD Projekt Red has outlined that the game’s UI has undergone a redesign. Not only that but while you’re cruising along in your vehicles, you’ll be able to cycle through some new, bouncing radio stations too.

