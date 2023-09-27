Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC has finally arrived but should you start a brand new playthrough to experience the new content or boot up your existing save? We’ve got the answer for you right here.

It’s a great time to visit Night City with the recent Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update, and the long-awaited Phantom Liberty expansion. The game has had a big overhaul thanks to the patch which has provided a lot of new content for players to enjoy including vehicle combat and a number of new weapons and perks.

The Phantom Liberty DLC is also giving players some fresh story content to engage with and with all the improvements from the 2.0 patch, many returning players are wondering if it’s best to experience the expansion on their original playthroughs or start a new one, and we’ve got the answer right here.

Without further ado, here’s whether or not you should start a new playthrough for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

CD Projekt Red Phantom Liberty offers fans a new story to experience.

Should you start a new Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough for Phantom Liberty DLC?

Yes, we recommended starting a new playthrough for Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC. Prior to the 2.0 patch release, developers CD Projekt Red also suggested beginning a new save for anybody wanting to experience the DLC.

Though there is an option to skip straight to the new content if you load up an old save of the game, due to all the improvements that have been added in 2.0, especially the skill upgrades and new Cyberware options, Phantom Liberty will be a much better experience if you create a new character to take full advantage of and get used to all the changes that have been implemented in 2.0.

Phantom Liberty also takes place in the middle of the base game’s story so reaching Dogtown naturally on a new playthrough makes a lot of sense.

If you are especially eager to only experience the DLC content, however, you can skip ahead on an existing save and you’ll be dropped back into the game at level 15 just before the first Dogtown mission.

That’s everything you need to know about starting a new playthrough for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

