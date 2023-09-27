Cyberpunk 2077: How to get secret ending in Phantom Liberty

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty also comes with a secret ending through the “Through Pain to Heaven” quest. Here’s a rundown of everything you need to know to get that ending in the expansion.

CD Projekt Red’s sci-fi RPG got a new lease of life with the release of Update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty expansion. Player count is going off the charts as more and more fans are jumping back into the game to enjoy the title in its full glory.

With the addition of this new expansion, the game has got some new endings. It includes a secret ending too, involving Solomon Reed and Songbird.

So, here’s a handy guide on how you can get the secret ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

CD Projekt Red The Phantom Liberty DLC is a standalone story that expands the world of the core game.

How to get the secret ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

To get the secret ending of Phantom Liberty in Cyberpunk 2077, you have to follow certain steps:

Choose Songbird over Reed towards the end of the second act. Wait for some days for Songbird to contact you. Complete ‘The Killing Moon’ quest. Continue helping Songbird and at one time, Reed will ask you to hand over Songbird in exchange for the cure. Take the cure to start the ‘Through Pain to Heaven’ quest. Here you’ll need to wait for Reed to contact you. Once Reed contacts you offering the cure, it will mark the start of the Who Wants to Live Forever quest. Here, you need to wait on the rooftop of Misty’s Esoterico.

Soon, Johnny Silverhand will appear and that’s how you can get the secret ending in Phantom Liberty.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about getting the secret ending in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. For more about the game and the expansion, be sure to check our other content below:

