All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them

Your journey through Night City can end in multiple ways depending on your actions as the player. Here’s how to unlock all endings in Cyberpunk 2077.

Despite its troubled launch, as far as Cyberpunk 2077 is concerned, we’re now finally seeing an excellent game begin to emerge. Various updates and patches have fixed many of the game’s issues, meaning more players are returning to Night City.

But every player’s path in Cyberpunk 2077 is different, and the game has five possible endings to unlock. Four are relatively standard, and the one you get depends on what you do during the main campaign, but there’s also a secret ending that is a little trickier to see.

Advertisement

While we’ll do our best to avoid too many spoilers, this is a guide about the endings of Cyberpunk 2077, so some spoilers are going to be inevitable.

Contents

Cyberpunk 2077 endings explained

The ending you unlock at the end of Cyberpunk 2077 all depends on your Life Path. Essentially, how you played through the game and the choices you made. Each one has certain requirements and by not meeting some, you’re likely to have met the requirements of another ending instead.

So, one way or another, you’re going to end up with one of the four primary endings, but which one all depends on how you acted at certain key points of the game. Your ending is locked in during the aptly named ‘Point of No Return’ mission.

Advertisement

The good news is the game will autosave before this point and update that save with your ending bonuses. This allows players who’ve beaten the game to continue to explore Night City with their rewards before the point of no return.

Key choices that influence your Cyberpunk 2077 ending

The following is a guide to the important choices you’ll face in Cyberpunk 2077 and how they influence the game’s ending.

Minor choice: Call your romantic partner or don’t.

Whether you call your romantic partner or not when Johnny suggests you should, has a minor impact on your ending. It’s worth doing if you have invested time in a relationship, as that will form part of whichever ending you get in a neat way. But the choice is yours.

Advertisement

Major choice: Who do you choose to Raid Arasaka with you?

This is the culmination of your Life Journey in Cyberpunk 2077 and sets you on the path of a particular ending. When you arrive at the roof of Misty’s Esoterica, you’ll be given a choice of five possible routes. However, this all depends on the side quests you’ve completed during your Life Journey.

Ending 1: Choose Hanako

This is the default ending in many ways as it’s achievable without doing any side quests at all. To unlock it simply trust Arasaka when you’re given the option and choose Hanako’s path during the point of no return.

This will unlock the epilogue ‘Where Is My Mind’.

Advertisement

Ending 2: Choose Rogue

To take this route you’ll need to choose Rogue’s path when given the option. Although to do so you’ll have to have completed all side jobs given by Jonny Silverhand before meeting with Hanako. These are:

Tapeworm

Chippin’ In

Blistering Love

Once you reach the rooftop, you’ll have an option to let Johnny take care of Arasaka with Rogue’s help. Later you’ll need to ask Johnny and Rogue to go and take the pseudoendotrizine when prompted after this.

You’ll have one final choice to make though. Getting Johnny to return to V’s body will unlock the ‘Path of Glory’ epilogue. Although if Johnny enters cyberspace with Alt, you’ll unlock the ‘New Dawn Fades’ epilogues instead.

Advertisement

Ending 3: Choose Panam

To unlock Panam’s path you’ll need to have completed Aldecaldo’s side missions before your final meeting with Hanako. These are:

Life During Wartime

Riders on the Storm

With a Little Help From My Friends

Queen of the Highway

When you reach the rooftop, you can choose to handle things yourself or call Panam for support when prompted. If you call Panam, you’ll start down the road to two endings.

You can still unlock ‘New Dawn Fades’, but if V returns to their body, you’ll unlock the ‘All Along the Watchtower’ epilogue.

Ending 4: The Suicide Ending

Like ending one, this ending doesn’t require any side quests to have been completed to unlock. Although this is a bit of a bleak and dull ending, so we don’t recommend it for your first playthrough. Unless you’re feeling especially nihilistic.

To unlock this ending all you need to do is select:

“Could also put this all to rest.”

“[Toss pills] I know. Exactly what we’re gonna do.

When promoted. This will unlock that ending, which is just one final cut-scene.

Ending 5: Secret Ending

Cyberpunk 2077’s fifth ending is a secret one and takes a little more work to unlock.

To do so you’ll need to have completed all Johnny Silverhand’s side quests and make sure your relationship with him is over 70%. But on top of this, on the side mission Chippin’ In, you’ll need to select very specific dialogue options when prompted.

These are:

“Let’s do something about that.” Be sure to inscribe Johnny’s initials when prompted.

“The Guy who Saved My Life”

“Nah, f***ed the up too.”

“What do you want from me?”

“OK. But as second chances go, this is your last.”

“You were a real dick in the beginning.”

“When you said you let down your friends…”

“Yeah, I’ll call Rogue.”

Later you’ll need to select these dialogue options when prompted:

“Think you and Rogue should go.”

Then wait 5 minutes on this menu until Johnny offers you another solution. Then say:

“Let’s hear this plan.”

Doing so will direct you towards the fifth epilogue ‘Path of Glory’. Learn more about Cyberpunk 2077’s secret ending here.

All Ending Rewards

You can earn the following rewards by unlocking the following epilogues.

Where Is My Mind Rewards

Johnny’s Tank Top

Johnny’s Aviators

All Along The Watchtower Rewards

Aldecaldos Rally Bolero Jacket

New Dawn Fades Rewards