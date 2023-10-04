Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition leaks following PEGI board rating

A recent PEGI rating indicates that a new edition of Cyberpunk 2077 is on the horizon following the release of the acclaimed update 2.0 and Phantom Liberty DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077 has just received a widely praised refresh with its free update 2.0 and paid DLC, Phantom Liberty.

While developer CD Projekt RED has said this will be the game’s only expansion and it’s moving to a new engine for announced Witcher and Cyberpunk sequels, it appears there is one more Cyberpunk 2077 release in the works.

Eagle-eyed fans have noticed a new PEGI board rating for a currently unannounced Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition. This seems to confirm a currently unannounced version of the game is coming soon.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is likely a next-gen version with Phantom Liberty included

While CD Projekt RED has not announced anything yet, a Reddit user spotted the new listings for Cyberpunk 2077 on the European video game content rating board’s website.

While their screenshot only shows an Xbox Series X|S version, the game is also rated for PC and PlayStation 5.

Unsurprisingly, the game has been given an 18 rating for violent, bad language, and sex – the same as the original release.

Ultimate, Game of the Year, and Complete editions are nothing new. CD Project RED’s own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt got a Complete Edition that bundles in the game’s two paid DLC expansions.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will almost certainly be a similar package, combining the base game and Phantom Liberty into one purchase.

CD Projekt Red

Assuming there is a physical launch, this will also mark the first time Cyberpunk 2077 is available in store specifically for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The game did get a next-gen update in 2022, but that was a digital-only purchase or upgrade for those with the physical disc.

