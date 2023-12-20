Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition slices 33% off in GOG Winter Sale

With the recently released Phantom Liberty expansion and 2.1 update, there’s never been a better time to grab Cyberpunk 2077 – especially with 33% off!

Cyberpunk 2077 might have not been too hot when it launched, but after three years, the game is seemingly in good shape. This year alone saw two major updates for the game, including a whole expansion pack with Phantom Liberty.

Now, Good Old Games owner, CD Projekt, has reduced the price on its prized release, with 33% off the game’s Ultimate Edition. You can grab the futuristic RPG for $53.59, down from $79.99. This includes the new Phantom Liberty expansion, which currently retails for around $25 during the Winter sale.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Cyberpunk 2077 is a fairly action-heavy first-person RPG. While it doesn’t break ground like expected back in 2020, it offers a solid story mixed with your traditional open-world shenanigans. Yes, you’ll also get to experience Keanu Reeves’ best attempt at being a “bad boy”, which is endearing in its own way.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty gets discounted

CD Projekt Red Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a live-action adaptation.

Phantom Liberty, released this year, scored a whopping 5/5 in our review. The game also got a massive 2.1 update, bringing some much-needed overhauls to its various systems to freshen things up. If you’ve not played the game since launch, this could change your view on the game as a whole.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You won’t find a deal like this one elsewhere, however. GOG only sells DRM-free games. This means once you’ve acquired the files from your account, you can store and install them wherever, and however you like.

Other CD Projekt games are also on sale, including The Witcher trilogy. You can even grab Thronebreaker on the cheap as well. I highly recommend The Witcher 2, even if it is a little outdated. Its story and context for going into The Witcher 3 are some of the best storylines.

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.