CD PR reveal the details behind Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 

The end of Cyberpunk 2077 is almost here, as CD Projekt Red revealed the Ultimate Edition of the title.

After years of insane anticipation, CD Projekt Red released Cyberpunk 2077, the studio’s next big project after The Witcher 3. However, the launch was anything but perfect, as it was marred by countless issues, resulting in mass refunds.

In the time since its launch, CD PR has spent its time working on the maligned title. Numerous updates have been released with fixes for the title, with some fixes even massively reworking the game. Three years later, the first and last expansion arrived, Phantom Liberty, to rave reviews.

Although CD PR has transitioned to working on a slate of projects, the studio is seemingly wrapping up Cyberpunk 2077’s story with one last package.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition revealed

After a leak sprung hinting at the complete edition a few months back, CD PR finally announced the Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition.

This edition will be available to purchase in digital and physical form for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. It will include the base game and the DLC, Phantom Liberty, as well as all the previously mentioned updates.

CD PR is very well-versed in complete editions, as The Witcher 3 also received one of those editions. While fans were excited at the news, a side conversation between Global Community Director Marcin Momot on Twitter/X did raise eyebrows.

A fan asked Momot if Phantom Liberty would be a digital-only inclusion in the package, and Momot replied it’s included on the disk in the Ultimate Edition.

Momot went on to clarify that Phantom Liberty would be included on the Xbox disc, while on PS5, players will receive a download code. Needless to say, many weren’t happy with this decision.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition launches on December 5 for next-gen consoles (Xbox Series X|S and PS5) and PC only since the expansion launched on those platforms. It’ll run you $59.99 through retailers like Best Buy and Target, which is a great deal considering the game plus the expansion still costs $90 in total.