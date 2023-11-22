Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition beats Baldur’s Gate 3 to Xbox Series X history

The Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition looks to conclude CD Projekt Red’s journey with the game. Thanks to a timely release, it looks set to give a peculiar first for Xbox Series X players.

The Cyberpunk 2077 timeline illustrates a long road of cavernous lows and soaring highs. The game’s 2020 release was plagued with game-breaking bugs that devastated the reputation of CD Projekt RED who were an industry darling prior to its launch.

In the three years following, Cyberpunk 2077’s development team worked hard at incremental updates that brought the game to a playable state. The recent 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty DLC completed Cyberpunk 2077’s redemption arc and earned it some well-deserved nods at the 2023 Game Awards.

As a final feather in the cap, and to celebrate the game’s newfound success, CD Projekt Red has announced the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition. Speaking with IGN, a spokesperson from the company confirmed that this edition will come to Xbox Series X across three separate discs.

“The Xbox Series X box contains three discs with the base game and expansion,” the spokesperson revealed. Interestingly, this marks the Xbox Series X version as the only physical version of the Phantom Liberty expansion available.

“The PlayStation 5 box includes a game disc with Cyberpunk 2077 and a code for the expansion to be redeemed in the PlayStation Store,” the spokesperson elaborated. The PC version will include GOG codes for the base game and expansion.

Despite usually being considered a hindrance, both PlayStation and PC gamers have expressed some discontent at not receiving a physical disk for the DLC. The Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate edition marks the first Xbox Series X title to launch requiring 3 discs to play.

This honor would have gone to the upcoming physical Deluxe Edition of Baldur’s Gate 3 shipping in Q1 2024. CD Projekt Red beat it to the punch however by launching the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition on December 5, 2023.

CD Projekt RED We would have put Idris Elba on the cover. Just saying.

Given that the abysmal launch of Cyberpunk 2077 led to mass calls for refunds, this release represents an opportunity for players to add it to their physical collections once more. This is also the first time players can get their hands on a physical copy of the game with current-generation banners.

Speaking from personal experience, we can say that with its new improvements, the Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition can be proudly displayed on any collector’s shelf.