Cyberpunk 2077 dev explains why Phantom Liberty is the only expansion

Developer CD Projekt has explained why the Phantom Liberty will be the only DLC expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, calling it a “technological issue.”

Though Cyberpunk 2077’s launch was anything but smooth back in 2020, almost three years later the game has come quite a long way.

After numerous patches and updates, players have come to enjoy the world of Night City that CD Projekt crafted. Fans who were able to finish the game’s lengthy campaign also have the Phantom Liberty expansion to look forward to on September 26, 2023.

However, we now know that Phantom Liberty will be the only expansion for Cyberpunk 2077, and the developer explained the reason for this in a recent investor Q&A.

Why is Cyberpunk 2077 only getting one expansion?

According to information relayed by VGC, CD Projekt’s SVP of business development, Michał Nowakowski explained that the decision the make Phantom Liberty the only expansion was a “technological” one.

“This is the last time we’re working on the Red Engine for the time being at least, and in the foreseeable future as you know we are working on the Unreal Engine from Epic. This was one of the key reasons why we decided this was the only one.”

CD Projekt fans may remember that the studio announced Witcher 4 will be made in Unreal Engine 5 instead of REDengine, which was used to develop the Witcher 2, Witcher 3, and Cyberpunk 2077.

CD Projekt Red Idris Elba plays a NUSA sleeper agent in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

Nowakowski also made it clear that the decision to have only one expansion had nothing to do with how the game sold or “anything of the kind.”

“This is the only expansion of the game, and it has nothing to do with the numbers and how satisfied or not we are with sales…”

Still, just because Phantom Liberty will be the game’s only expansion doesn’t mean it will be limited in scope.

Early details surrounding Phantom Liberty seem to paint an entirely different picture, as the devs have claimed it will overhaul the entire game along with adding plenty of new content.

Fans won’t have to wait too much longer to dive into Phantom Liberty, as the expansion is set to launch on September 26, 2023, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.