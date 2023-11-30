Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC sales numbers soar as resurgence continues

Cyberpunk 2077’s new DLC, Phantom Liberty, has already sold an impressive number of copies, the new content continuing the resurgence for the game.

Developer Cd Projekt, best known for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, recently released the first major DLC for their new IP, Cyberpunk 2077. The new content, Phantom Liberty, brought in the likes of Idris Elba, with a fresh area to explore, added customization and more.

Despite a rough launch for Cyberpunk. In large part due to many game-breaking bugs, the title has seen a resurgence to players in the last year. With gamers flooding back to the RPG in big numbers and now, even more so thanks to the new DLC.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

According to a recent tweet for the devs, Phantom Liberty has already sold over 4.3 million copies. With a 20% attachment ratio, meaning those who have picked up the DLC have also bought the whole game as a bundle.

This comes off the back of last month’s news that Cyberpunk had hit 25 million copies worldwide. This figure is impressive given that the game is only a few years old and, as mentioned above, was unplayable on some consoles during its initial release.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

With Cyberpunk back and better than ever, according to many fans, Phantom Liberty has even been nominated for the People’s Choice Game of the Year award.

Article continues after ad

While the devs are yet to reveal the breakdown of who has been purchasing the DLC, the odds are in favor of PC gamers. After all back in October, the offical breakdown numbers were: 13% on Xbox, 20% on PS5, and 68% on PC

We’ll be sure to keep you updated on if it does manage to snag the win. However, players seem excited to jump back into the world of Cyberpunk and the new DLC regardless.

Article continues after ad

For all the latest gaming news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here