Cyberpunk 2077 sequel: Development updates & everything we know so far

CD Projekt RED has revealed that they are working on the next Cyberpunk game following 2020’s Cyberpunk 2077. Here’s everything we know about the Cyberpunk sequel

Cyberpunk 2077 got off to a shaky start when it was first released in 2020, now after two years of patches and updates, players can finally play the game as it was meant to be played. The futuristic open-world epic creates a whole new world with a lot of opportunities for rich storytelling, so a sequel was always likely.

Now, CD Projekt RED has confirmed that a new Cyberpunk game is in development. Here’s everything we know about the next Cyberpunk game, codenamed ‘Orion’, and our return to the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

cd projekt red Project Orion has been confirmed to be the next game in the Cyberpunk series.

No, not yet. Project Orion, the Cyberpunk sequel has only just been announced and is likely a few years away from release.

Therefore, no release date has been provided yet.

What platforms will the game be on?

It’s too early to say what platforms the next Cyberpunk game will be released on. Project Orion has only just been formally announced.

However, if the game is to release during this current generation of consoles, we can reasonably assume the game will release on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Due to the hardware aging, we imagine a last-gen or Nintendo Switch release is unlikely.

CD Projekt Red A Cyberpunk 2077 sequel would be a great way to see more of the futuristic world.

Will the game be a direct sequel to Cyberpunk 2077?

CD Projekt RED is referring to the next Cyberpunk game as Project Orion and not Cyberpunk 2 or something like Cyberpunk 2078. The game will likely have a new title that is still being kept under wraps by the Polish developer.

Therefore, we don’t know if the next game is a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 or simply another game set in that universe. The devs have said, the game ‘Will take the Cyberpunk franchise further and continue harnessing the potential of this dark future universe.’

This suggests that the game could be a direct sequel, but it could also be a new story entirely set in the same world.

