How many GBs is Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty? File size for PC, Xbox & PS5

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty file size has been leaked, so here’s how much space you’ll need on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty aims to make the sci-fi RPG bigger and better than ever before, bringing with it a whole host of exciting content for fans to sink their teeth into. There are new story missions, side-quests weapons, abilities, and general improvements to gameplay.

If that wasn’t enough, there’s also the addition of a brand-new district and new skills based around Cyberpunk Edgerunners. There’s certainly a lot to delve into and many players will undoubtedly be wondering how big the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty file size will be.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After all, the base game takes up a fair amount of storage. So, in order to get you prepared for the upcoming release, we’ve covered exactly how much storage space you’ll need to play Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty file size

According to recent leaks, the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC will require 32GB of storage space. This is a pretty hefty install, especially when the PC version of the game recommends players have at least 70 GB of available space.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Below you can find the estimated file size of Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty for PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PS5.

Article continues after ad

PC – 102GB

– 102GB Xbox Series X|S – 87GB

– 87GB PS5 – 92GB

As always, these are just estimations that are based on the current leaked Phantom Liberty file size, so take the above figures with a grain of salt. We’ll be sure to update this article as soon as the developers have released further information. Until then, be sure to check back here regularly for the latest updates.

Article continues after ad

If you’re keen to delve into the Phantom Liberty DLC and want to get up to speed before its release, then head over to our Cyberpunk 2077 page.

Cyberpunk 2077 Romance guide | Cyberpunk 2077 build classes explained | All Cyberpunk 2077 endings and how to unlock them | How to get Gorilla Arms in Cyberpunk 2077 | Cyberpunk 2077: How to enable cross-progression on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC | How to get the fastest car free in Cyberpunk 2077