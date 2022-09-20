How many people play Cyberpunk 2077? Player count in 2022

Wondering how many people play Cyberpunk 2077? Well, our player count tracker will give you insights into the latest stats for CD Projekt Red’s action RPG.

Cyberpunk 2077 has received a huge boost in players, thanks to the release of the 1.6 patch and popular Netflix anime series – Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. While the game received a lot of mixed and negative feedback at launch, the developers have been busy addressing the various bugs.

In fact, the game has undergone a major overhaul since its debut back in 2020. CD Projekt Red recently outlined the Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC, which aims to wrap up the title’s content.

With the hype surrounding the upcoming DLC and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners DLC, it’s not hard to see why the game’s player count has skyrocketed. So, if you’re curious to know how many people play Cyberpunk 2077 or just wish to see how the figures stack up in 2022, then our player count hub has you covered.

Cyberpunk 2077 player count tracker

As of writing, the Cyberpunk 2077 player count currently sits at 78,385 peak players on the Steam version of the game. Obviously, these figures don’t take into account those playing on Xbox One, Xbox Series X| S, PS4, PS5, and Google Stadia.

With the game recently receiving the new 1.6 Edgerunners patch and the launch of the Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series, Cyberpunk 2077’s player count has exploded. This number will likely rise once again when the new Phantom Liberty DLC releases next year.

CD Projekt RED Cyberpunk 2077 is proving incredibly popular after it’s shaky release.

So, despite Cyberpunk 2077 getting off to a shaky start, it seems the game is now undergoing a major resurgence. Quite how long its new-found popularity lasts, remains to be seen, but for now, Cyberpunk sits proudly amongst the most popular titles.

