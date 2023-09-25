How to enable DLSS 3.5 in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0

If you’re playing Cyberpunk: Phantom Liberty update on PC, you might want to use DLSS 3.5, Nvidia’s brand-new technology supported for the game. Here’s how to enable it.

DLSS has come a long way since its introduction with the Nvidia RTX 20-series graphics cards. It’s become one of the biggest selling points for Nvidia graphics cards. While DLSS 3 Frame Generation was previously limited to current-generation RTX 40-series cards only, DLSS 3.5 can be used as long as you have any Nvidia RTX-equipped card.

Sadly, if you are running an AMD GPU, such as the RX 7800 XT, you will be out of luck, and unable to use DLSS 3.5 ray reconstruction. We’ve previously talked about the capabilities of the new tech, and how it works.

But, be warned, ray reconstruction might make the game look better overall, but it’s also not without a handful of pitfalls. We’ve gone over all of them here.

How to enable DLSS 3.5 ray reconstruction in Cyberpunk 2077 on PC

First, ensure that you have installed the Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update and then launch the game. From here, navigate to the “Graphics” tab. Then, enable Nvidia DLSS Super Resolution and select your preferred quality mode. Then, under DLSS Ray Reconstruction, select the setting and flip it on. Just note that you cannot use ray reconstruction without super-resolution also enabled.

It should also go without saying that playing at higher resolutions, with DLSS super-resolution set to Quality will also enhance the look of the game when using ray reconstruction, as you will have more data to reconstruct, and therefore a more accurate image in the end.

Ray reconstruction also works best when paired with Cyberpunk 2077’s path tracing “Overdrive” mode, so if you have a powerful enough graphics card, then you can really make CD Projekt Red’s title shine.

Is DLSS ray reconstruction good?

Ray reconstruction is not without its faults, we have observed a handful of strange artifacts and ghosting while playing Cyberpunk 2077. However, since this is a machine-learning AI feature, we expect that in the future, these will eventually go away. But, for now, the performance boost alongside the enhancements in image quality simply outweighs errant occasional ghosting.