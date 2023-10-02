The Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 update has been released, and new players may be wondering what the max level you can achieve in Night City is. So, here’s everything you need to know about the max level in the Sci-Fi RPG.

After a lot of anticipation, Cyberpunk 2077‘s 2.0 update, alongside the Phantom Liberty DLC, has both arrived, and there are a lot of improvements and new content for fans to enjoy. Fresh weapons, improved AI, and an overhauled skills and perks system are just some of the things players can look forward to in 2.0 and the expansion.

With such a drastic overhaul, it’s no wonder the game‘s recently seen an influx of players, and for new and returning V’s alike, they may be wondering what the max level cap in Cyberpunk is now.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about the max level in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0.

CD Projekt Red The max level cap has changed in Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.0 update.

What is the max level in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0?

The max level in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 is 60.

The original level cap for the game was 50, but with the following release of the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty, this has now been raised to 60.

The 10 additional levels players have will grant them 10 extra attribute points that can be used to further expand and adjust their ideal build. You can learn even more skills this way or invest more points into mastering the abilities you’ve already unlocked, either way, your V will be significantly stronger thanks to the extra levels.

While the level cap may not be as high as other RPGs like Diablo 4, reaching level 60 in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 will still leave you feeling overpowered enough to mow down most enemies that stand in your way!

That’s everything we know about the level cap in Cyberpunk! For even more content on the game, check out our guides below:

