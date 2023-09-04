Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty PC requirements – Recommended & minimum specs

More neon and nightlife is expected in the Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC. Once again, CD Projekt Red appears to have cooked up a technical behemoth, meaning you should expect some hefty PC requirements for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.

The tumultuous release of Cyberpunk 2077 has gone down in history. Marred by glitches, bugs, and a myriad of issues, the title has bounced back remarkably. Countless updates have got the game up to scratch and it remains popular even now.

Cyberpunk Edgerunners has also helped tremendously, and now a new lease of life is expected to be given to 2077 via new content. The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC is a major expansion set to make a whole bunch of changes and airdrop fresh missions, gameplay additions, and more.

If you’re on PC, then you might be interested to know the specs are different. So here are the minimum and recommended requirements for CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk DLC.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty minimum system PC specs

If your objective is roaming around the streets of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, regardless of quality, then here are the minimum requirements you need to bear in mind:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1600

Core i7-6700 or Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 12 GB RAM

12 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB or Arc A380

GeForce GTX 1060 6GB or Radeon RX 580 8GB or Arc A380 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 70 GB available space

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty recommended system PC specs

We understand that many players have superior rigs. In that case, here are the recommended Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC requirements:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System : 64-Bit Windows 10

: 64-Bit Windows 10 Processor: Intel Core i7-12700 or Ryzen 7 7800X3D

Intel Core i7-12700 or Ryzen 7 7800X3D Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or Radeon RX 5700 XT or Arc A770

GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER or Radeon RX 5700 XT or Arc A770 DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 70 GB available space

