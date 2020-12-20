How to get secret “best” ending in Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077, like almost all role-playing games, has multiple endings, with each one varying in some key way that distinguishes itself from the rest. While the “official” number of endings is in debate, due how significant some changes are between each of them, there is one ending that’s a bit of a secret.

Secret endings for RPGs are nothing new. Endings that are purposefully made difficult to access and without many hints by the game that it exists. Many titles have them, which is why it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the latest massive role-playing game, Cyberpunk 2077, has one as well.

In Cyberpunk’s case though, accessing the ending is incredibly difficult to obtain and requires players to pretty much be aware of it while playing through the game’s side missions. Here’s everything you need to know about how to obtain it and what it actually entails.

What is the secret ending?

Cyberpunk 2077’s secret ending could arguably be called the “best” ending. Without getting too much into spoilers, this ending saves the most lives by having V go through the final mission alone with Johnny.

While there’s always a debate in RPGs about what ending is the “best”, letting characters live is a good thing and since this is the only one that saves the most, the choice seems pretty clear.

One thing to note, however, is that this ending is insanely hard. You’ll have to fight through the end without any help and if you fail, apparently, the game simply ends there and plays the credits. No do-overs, no restarting at the last checkpoint, it just ends.

How to get the secret ending

You’ll have to be a bit patient if you want to getting the secret ending for yourself. Not only does it require you to pick specific choices in a specific mission but you’ll also it’ll also take a bit of time before it unlocks. That being said, it’s not too difficult to obtain if you know what you’re looking for. Here’s how you can get the secret ending for yourself:

Start the side mission Chippin’ In, which can be found at the Afterlife nightclub after some main story missions. Complete all the tasks in the mission until you get the part at the end where you talk to Johnny one-on-one. Pick the dialogue choice to “Inscribe Johnny’s initials”. After Johnny asks what you would write on his real grave, select the choice that says “The Guy who Saved My Life.” At the next dialogue choice, select “Na, f*cked that up too.” When Johnny asks if it’s too late for a second chance, ask him “what do you want from me?” At the next choice, tell Johnny “as last chances go, this is your last.” Select “You were a real d*ck in the beginning.” Select “When you said you let down your friends.” Select “Smasher biz really got to her.” Tell Johnny “I’ll call Rogue.” Complete the missions Blistering Love. Before the final mission, when Johnny asks you to make a choice about how you want to go about the final fight, make no choice and just wait. After a few minutes, Johnny will suggest another choice: going on a “suicide run” alone. This will put you into the secret ending mission “Don’t fear the reaper.”

Almost all the steps have to do with dialogue choices so it’s pretty simple, however, it can get pretty confusing. Luckily, YouTuber Mighty Noob has created a very simple visual guide which should help you out if you’re still stumped.

While some players originally thought that you’re required to have a 70% relationship with Johnny (this can be found on the top of the screen in the game’s menu), this apparently isn’t true and you only need to complete the above dialogue choices.

All in all, it’s a pretty wild ending and pretty difficult too so prepare for a fight. That being said, it’s cool that this option is available to players. Good luck with your run through it if you choose to follow all the steps.