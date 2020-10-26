 Every Cyberpunk 2077 Lifepath and what they do - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Every Cyberpunk 2077 Lifepath and what they do

Published: 26/Oct/2020 17:38

by James Busby
Lifepaths Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED

While Cyberpunk 2077’s classes are incredibly important to how your character plays, you’ll also need to choose a Lifepath for them. Here’s everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077’s three Lifepaths and what they do. 

Lifepaths play an integral part in Cyberpunk 2077 ‘s futuristic open-world. While your class may dictate how your character plays, it’s your Lifepath that will determine how they view the world around them. Night City’s inhabitants will also act differently depending on your backstory. This effectively allows you to experience unique interactions that are tailored around that specific Lifepath. 

As a result, choosing which Lifepath to pick in Cyberpunk 2077 can be a little tricky, especially if you don’t know what each of them entails. To help you understand each Lifepath, we’ve put together a handy guide that covers everything you need to know about these game-changing backstories. 

Nomad

Cyberpunk 2077 Nomad class
CD Projekt RED
Growing up in the Badlands has given V a lot of freedom.

As the name suggests, the Nomad Lifepath is all about moving places. When choosing this option, V leaves behind everything they know in order to pursue a life in Night City. The game’s Nomad community lives outside the glitz and glam of Cyberpunk’s Night City. Instead, this poverty-stricken clan relies on the scrap-filled Badlands in order to survive. They are known to walk the scrap-filled wasteland in search of loot they can sell. However, violence isn’t beneath the clan as they regularly raid nearby the fuel depots. 

“Roaming the Badlands, looting scrapyards, raiding fuel depots – life on the road wasn’t easy,”  But growing up in a nomad clan has its perks. Honesty, integrity, and a love of freedom – qualities that few in Night City possess, and no amount of money can buy.”

Choosing the Nomad Lifepath will start you in the Badlands District.

Corporate

Corporate Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED
The dog-eat-dog world of Corporate isn’t an easy one.

The Corporate world in Cyberpunk 2077 is one of riches and militarism. Corporate V is no stranger to both the glitz and glam of Night City’s high ranking world, nor are they unfamiliar with its seedy underbelly. Nothing in Night City is for free and everything has a price. As a lead member of Arasaka’s notorious counter-intel division, you know all too well how the game’s megacorporations exploit people. However, will you be able to leave the militaristic corporate world behind without racking up a high body count?

“Few leave the corporate world with their lives – fewer still with their souls intact. You’ve been there – you’ve bent the rules, exploited secrets, and weaponized information. There’s no such thing as a fair game, only winners and losers.”

Choosing the Corporate Lifepath will start you in the City Center District.

Street Kid

Street Kid Cyberpunk
CD Projekt RED
Having strong connections and good street smarts could save your life in Cyberpunk 2077.

Street Kid V has tight bonds with the Heywood District – a crime-filled area that is known for its gang-related crime. It was tough growing up on the streets, but you learned a lot about how to survive. V is no stranger to the life of crime. In fact, some of their earliest memories involve running away from law enforcement. It is certainly far from the luxurious lifestyles enjoyed by Cyberpunk’s Corporate world. 

However, your connections and street smarts help you keep alive and that’s all that matters in Night City. “They say if you wanna understand the streets, you gotta live ’em. Gongs, fixers, dolls, small-time pushers – you were raised by them all. Down here the law of the jungle dictates the weak serve the strong – the only law in Night City you have yet to break.”

Choosing the Street Kid Lifepath will start you in the Heywood District. 

Be sure to check out all our other Cyberpunk 2077 news and guides right here.

Cyberpunk 2077

Every Cyberpunk 2077 character class and what they do

Published: 26/Oct/2020 15:54

by James Busby
Classes
CD Projekt RED

Cyberpunk 2077 features plenty of customization options that drastically change everything from your character’s looks, background, and overall playstyle. Here’s everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077’s three classes and what they do. 

Cyberpunk 2077 features three classes that players can choose from when creating their character. Like most RPGs, each class has its own unique skills and abilities that dramatically impact gameplay. However, unlike most games, Cyberpunk 2077 allows you to spec into different classes as you progress through the game. This allows you to effectively dabble in various roles and playstyles as you journey through the futuristic streets of Night City. 

Of course, picking your starting role can be a rather tricky affair, especially if you don’t know what each of them specializes in. In order to make this decision a little easier, we’ve put together a handy guide that covers everything you need to know about Cyberpunk’s Techy, Solo, and Netrunner classes. 

Techie class

Techie
CD Projekt RED
The Techie class is a great pick for those that like to build their own weapons.

The Techie class use their superior engineering skills to craft equipment that can be used in everything from weaponsmithing, cybersecurity, technological sabotage, and general security. The Techie class’s signature ability is ‘Jury Rig’ which helps players achieve higher proficiency with improvised engineering. As a result, their services are widely used in Night City by both the game’s law enforcement and criminal gangs. 

There isn’t anything a Techie can’t fix – in fact, like present-day engineers, Techies can earn a sizable wage. However, if you want to truly increase your in-game profits, you’ll want to turn your attention to illegal weapons, stolen cybertech, and corporate espionage. While the Techie class can still face their enemies head-on with their custom weapons, they work best when you utilize their unique engineering skills. If you prefer to operate from the shadows and gain information on your foes, then the Techie class will allow you to do just that. 

Solo class

Mercenary Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED
The Solo class is your typical mercenary character.

As the name suggests, the Solo class is Cyberpunk’s one-man-band archetype. These shady characters are known to take on numerous jobs or roles, providing the pay is high enough. Whether it’s working as a merciless mercenary, a cold-blooded hitman, or a corporate bodyguard, the solo class is always looking for violent opportunities to make a quick buck. 

Solos have access to enhanced strength and can effortlessly pick up heavy machine gun turrets, rip open security doors, grab enemies to use as human shields, and pummel foes with their powerful melee-based cyberware. CD Projekt described the Solo class as a “Terminator power fantasy,” that uses “guns and might to get things done.” This warrior class has some of the strongest skills in the game, so consider speccing into the Solo tree if you wish to pack a mean punch.  

The Solo class’s signature ability is ‘Combat Sense’, which gives them an increased sense of imminent danger which alerts them to enemy traps and general harm.

Netrunner class

Netrunner Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt RED
Surfing the web has never been so fun.

The Netrunner class are your standard hackers in Cyberpunk 2077. They use their high-tech VR headsets to plug themselves directly into the internet. This allows them to gain unauthorized access to illegal goods and information. These super hackers can even log into enemy-controlled equipment with their Cyberdeck – a tool that can be plugged into Cyberpunk’s various sci-fi electronics. 

Once plugged in, the Netrunner class can hack into security cameras, sabotage weapons, and even enter the very minds of their enemies. Enemy implants can even be hacked with the use of the game’s nanowire. 

Scouring the dark side of the web also gives the Netrunner class the opportunity to buy and sell on the black market. Unlike the Solo class, Netrunners prefer to use sabotage and espionage to take care of their enemies. The Deep Dive Video showed just how lethal this class could be when the Netrunner hacked a training bot’s difficulty in order to cause a lethal distraction.  

The Netrunner class’s signature ability is ‘Interface’, which allows them to directly interact with Cyberpunk’s various technologies.  

We’ll be updating this list with all the latest class-specific information once Cyberpunk 2077 officially launches, so make sure you come back here for all the future updates. In the meantime, you can check out all our other Cyberpunk 2077 news and guides right here.