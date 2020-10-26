Every Cyberpunk 2077 Lifepath and what they do - Dexerto

While Cyberpunk 2077’s classes are incredibly important to how your character plays, you’ll also need to choose a Lifepath for them. Here’s everything we know about Cyberpunk 2077’s three Lifepaths and what they do.

Lifepaths play an integral part in Cyberpunk 2077 ‘s futuristic open-world. While your class may dictate how your character plays, it’s your Lifepath that will determine how they view the world around them. Night City’s inhabitants will also act differently depending on your backstory. This effectively allows you to experience unique interactions that are tailored around that specific Lifepath.

As a result, choosing which Lifepath to pick in Cyberpunk 2077 can be a little tricky, especially if you don’t know what each of them entails. To help you understand each Lifepath, we’ve put together a handy guide that covers everything you need to know about these game-changing backstories.

Nomad

As the name suggests, the Nomad Lifepath is all about moving places. When choosing this option, V leaves behind everything they know in order to pursue a life in Night City. The game’s Nomad community lives outside the glitz and glam of Cyberpunk’s Night City. Instead, this poverty-stricken clan relies on the scrap-filled Badlands in order to survive. They are known to walk the scrap-filled wasteland in search of loot they can sell. However, violence isn’t beneath the clan as they regularly raid nearby the fuel depots.

“Roaming the Badlands, looting scrapyards, raiding fuel depots – life on the road wasn’t easy,” But growing up in a nomad clan has its perks. Honesty, integrity, and a love of freedom – qualities that few in Night City possess, and no amount of money can buy.”

Choosing the Nomad Lifepath will start you in the Badlands District.

Corporate

The Corporate world in Cyberpunk 2077 is one of riches and militarism. Corporate V is no stranger to both the glitz and glam of Night City’s high ranking world, nor are they unfamiliar with its seedy underbelly. Nothing in Night City is for free and everything has a price. As a lead member of Arasaka’s notorious counter-intel division, you know all too well how the game’s megacorporations exploit people. However, will you be able to leave the militaristic corporate world behind without racking up a high body count?

“Few leave the corporate world with their lives – fewer still with their souls intact. You’ve been there – you’ve bent the rules, exploited secrets, and weaponized information. There’s no such thing as a fair game, only winners and losers.”

Choosing the Corporate Lifepath will start you in the City Center District.

Street Kid

Street Kid V has tight bonds with the Heywood District – a crime-filled area that is known for its gang-related crime. It was tough growing up on the streets, but you learned a lot about how to survive. V is no stranger to the life of crime. In fact, some of their earliest memories involve running away from law enforcement. It is certainly far from the luxurious lifestyles enjoyed by Cyberpunk’s Corporate world.

However, your connections and street smarts help you keep alive and that’s all that matters in Night City. “They say if you wanna understand the streets, you gotta live ’em. Gongs, fixers, dolls, small-time pushers – you were raised by them all. Down here the law of the jungle dictates the weak serve the strong – the only law in Night City you have yet to break.”

Choosing the Street Kid Lifepath will start you in the Heywood District.

