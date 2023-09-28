Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All endings explained

Similar to the base game, Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty features multiple branching conclusions. Here, the decision of players during the point of no return checkpoints matter as they trigger an ending that brings V’s story to a conclusion. Here are all the endings explained and info on how to get them.

Cyberpunk 2077 gives players a plethora of options to choose from, thanks to its narrative’s branching nature. The game remembers your actions as you make them, from the most morally ambiguous to the most heinous, and each playthrough ends differently.

Key decision points interrupt the main plot arc, and you’ll have to make some tough calls about who to trust, and what to do with the relic implanted in V’s skull. No matter how seemingly inconsequential a decision may seem, it all adds to where you fall on the moral spectrum and shapes the path you take.

Like the original game, the Phantom Liberty expansion (check out our review) features multiple paths to an exciting climax that players can choose for themselves. Although it may be difficult to play through all of the endings in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty at once, here’s every ending explained and how to get them.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Phantom Liberty expansion.

Contents

CD Projekt RED Songbird plays a crucial role in triggering the endings.

All Endings in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

There are four unique endings that players can trigger in the Phantom Liberty expansion for Cyberpunk 2077. Below is a comprehensive list of all the endings and their after-effects on the major characters in the lore.

PHANTOM LIBERTY ENDING WHAT HAPPENS IN THE ENDING? AFTER EFFECTS Ending 1 – V helps Songbird escape to the moon for her treatment. Songbird escapes with V’s help and boards a spacecraft at the spaceport that takes her to a lunar facility. There, Songbird has a Ripperdoc waiting for her to cure her from the Blackwall effects. Alive: Alex, Songbird

Dead: Reed

Alternate base game ending: No Ending 2 – V surrenders Songbird to Reed. Songbird escapes with V’s help, however, V calls Reed to give her up at the spaceport. Then Reed helps V get a cure for the relic which triggers an alternate ending. Alive: Alex, Songbird, Reed

Alternate base game ending: Yes (Optional) Ending 3 – V kills Songbird at her request. Reed and V try capturing Songbird, leading to V killing Songbird at her request in the Militech Cynosure facility. V does not get help for the relic cure. Alive: Reed

Dead: Alex, Songbird

Alternate base game ending: No Ending 4 – V spares Songbird. Reed and V try capturing Songbird, leading to V sparing Songbird in the Militech Cynosure facility. Reed helps V get a cure for the relic which triggers an alternate ending. Alive: Songbird, Reed

Dead: Alex

Alternate base game ending: Yes (Optional)

Apart from the four endings listed above, there’s also an ending in Phantom Liberty that is accessible only through failing the first mission.

However, the alternate ending to the base game is quite secretive and is triggered if only V chooses to accept Reed’s help in removing the relic and getting a cure.

Now that you know all the four endings in Phantom Liberty, here’s how you can get each ending by following a few simple steps.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Ending 1: Songbird’s escape

CD Projekt RED The Killing Moon mission in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

To get the Ending 1 where Songbird escapes to the moon to fly off to a lunar facility, you need to follow the steps below:

Pick up Songbird towards the end of the ‘Firestarter’ mission. Don’t surrender Songbird to Reed at the spaceport during the finale mission ‘The Killing Moon.’ Refuse to put down Songbird when Reed insists, and kill him quickly once he gives you three seconds to surrender.

Make sure to shoot Reed quickly, or else he’ll kill you which leads to a game over screen. Since this is a point of no return, you won’t reload back to any checkpoint. So, for this ending, there’s no way around killing Reed.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Ending 2: Songbird’s capture

To get the Ending 2 where V hands Songbird over to Reed, follow the steps below:

Escape with Songbird towards the end of the ‘Firestarter’ mission. Call Reed while traveling in the spaceport train and surrender Songbird over to the FIA. Put down Songbird when Reed asks you to and wait for his call.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Ending 3: Songbird’s death

CD Projekt RED Somewhat Damaged mission in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty.

To get the Ending 3 where V kills Songbird at her request, follow the steps below:

Once you’re alone in a room at the Militech Cynosure facility, assist Reed in trying to capture Songbird during the ‘Firestarter’ mission. Enter the AI Core and locate Songbird. After a while, Songbird will request you to kill her during the ‘Somewhat Damaged’ mission. Pull the plug and kill Songbird.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Ending 4: Spare Songbird’s life

To get the Ending 4 where V spares Songbird’s life, follow the steps below:

Help Reed in capturing Songbird during the ‘Firestarter’ mission. Enter the AI Core and locate Songbird. Don’t kill Songbird after she requests you to during the ‘Somewhat Damaged’ mission. Wait for Reed to arrive inside the core and drive you both to the border. Wait for Reed to call you for your treatment.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about all endings in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. For more about the game and the expansion, be sure to check our other content below:

