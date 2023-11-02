Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission list: All single-player chapters in MW3
Modern Warfare 3’s campaign continues a rebooted story years in the making, but exactly how many missions are there in this new installment? Here’s the full rundown on MW3’s single-player experience.
Much like most recent CoD titles, Modern Warfare 3 comes with its own single-player campaign. While Zombies and multiplayer often steal the spotlight, this offline component ties threads across the franchise, with beloved characters saving the world one chapter at a time.
With this latest iteration, the campaign picks up shortly after where Modern Warfare 2 (the second one) left off. But just how far does the story go this time around?
Here’s the full rundown on the campaign mission list in Modern Warfare 3 to get you up to speed.
How many missions are there in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign?
The Modern Warfare 3 campaign has 15 missions in total. Some of these chapters are rather short, taking just a few minutes to complete, while others are considerably longer, especially given their open-ended approach.
This falls in line with previous titles in the series, as Modern Warfare 2 featured 17 story missions while Modern Warfare (2019) had 14 all up.
Full Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission list
- Operation 627
- Precious Cargo
- Reactor
- Payload
- Deep Cover
- Passenger
- Crash Site
- Flashpoint
- Oligarch
- Highrise
- Frozen Tundra
- Gora Dam
- Danger Close
- Trojan Horse
- Countdown
So that’s the full rundown on every campaign mission in Modern Warfare 3. While some are certainly longer than others, the full experience should take you between 5-7 hours depending on your chosen difficulty.
Of course, just by playing through the story, a number of in-game rewards can be unlocked for use across multiplayer, zombies, and Warzone alike.