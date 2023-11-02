Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission list: All single-player chapters in MW3

Modern Warfare 3’s campaign continues a rebooted story years in the making, but exactly how many missions are there in this new installment? Here’s the full rundown on MW3’s single-player experience.

Much like most recent CoD titles, Modern Warfare 3 comes with its own single-player campaign. While Zombies and multiplayer often steal the spotlight, this offline component ties threads across the franchise, with beloved characters saving the world one chapter at a time.

With this latest iteration, the campaign picks up shortly after where Modern Warfare 2 (the second one) left off. But just how far does the story go this time around?

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Here’s the full rundown on the campaign mission list in Modern Warfare 3 to get you up to speed.

Activision

How many missions are there in the Modern Warfare 3 campaign?

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign has 15 missions in total. Some of these chapters are rather short, taking just a few minutes to complete, while others are considerably longer, especially given their open-ended approach.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

This falls in line with previous titles in the series, as Modern Warfare 2 featured 17 story missions while Modern Warfare (2019) had 14 all up.

Full Modern Warfare 3 campaign mission list

Operation 627

Precious Cargo

Reactor

Payload

Deep Cover

Passenger

Crash Site

Flashpoint

Oligarch

Highrise

Frozen Tundra

Gora Dam

Danger Close

Trojan Horse

Countdown

So that’s the full rundown on every campaign mission in Modern Warfare 3. While some are certainly longer than others, the full experience should take you between 5-7 hours depending on your chosen difficulty.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Of course, just by playing through the story, a number of in-game rewards can be unlocked for use across multiplayer, zombies, and Warzone alike. Be sure to brush up right here.