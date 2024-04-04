MW3 glitch unlocks all attachments without leveling, but there’s a catch

A new glitch in Modern Warfare 3 unlocks all attachments without leveling up your weapon, but there’s a catch. Find out right here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone Season 3 have arrived and brought back Rebirth Island, new weapons, balance changes to guns, and a new Battle Pass for you to unlock exciting skins and weapon blueprints. The season also brought a 420-day bundle with Cheech and Chong skins that has been called the best one yet.

However, with the new season, comes new bugs, meta changes, and exploits that the player base was quick to spot in MW3. One such glitch found by players lets you unlock all the attachments in a level 1 weapon, but with a catch – it only works on unlocked weapons.

If you’re wondering how the glitch works, we’ve got you covered right here.

How to unlock all attachments in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 easily

In order to carry out the glitch, you need to head to a Private Match in MW3’s Multiplayer Mode and visit the Armory. There, you can choose the weapon you’d like to apply the attachments to and select it to mod the weapon.

Once you’ve applied all five attachments to your weapon, save the weapon blueprint mod in your armory and give it a name. As soon as you’ve done that, navigate to the main Call of Duty HQ screen and launch Warzone.

In Warzone, head to your Loadouts and edit your Custom Loadout. Then, navigate to the gun you modded earlier, click on Armory, and select your saved Weapon Blueprint. Once you do that, you’ll be able to see your fully modded weapon in your loadout as an active weapon that you can use in your Multiplayer or Warzone matches.

While this bug still works in the game, some players are questioning whether or not it will be patched soon. With the season being out for only a day, it’s only a matter of time before Activision takes note of this and decides to patch the bug with a hotfix.

