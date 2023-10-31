All Modern Warfare 3 Achievements & Trophies: 40 challenges to complete in-game

This year’s new Call of Duty title, Modern Warfare 3, is just around the corner, but before you jump into the action, get ahead with our rundown on the full list of Achievements and Trophies on offer.

Like clockwork, the annual CoD cycle is set to begin anew on November 10 with the release of Modern Warfare 3. While sharing the name of a 2011 title, this new release is actually, for the most part, a recreation of 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. Nothing confusing there.

With a full set of remade multiple maps from the classic release, a full-fledged campaign, a vast Zombies experience, and plenty more thrown in the mix, there’s plenty to keep you occupied. So for completionists out there, you’ve got a tall order ahead if you’re looking to unlock every Achievement and Trophy.

Below is the complete rundown of every in-game challenge as you head toward that 100% completion mark.

Full Modern Warfare 3 Achievement & Trophy list

A Soldier’s Purpose (Platinum) – Collect all the Trophies

Collect all the Trophies The First Step (Gold) – Reach Level 55

Reach Level 55 And So It Begins (Bronze) – Successfully Exfil in MWZ

– Successfully Exfil in MWZ Write Off (Bronze) – Kill 500 Enemies using an Insured Weapon in MWZ

Kill 500 Enemies using an Insured Weapon in MWZ Perkaholic (Bronze) – Have 9 perks active at the same time in MWZ

Have 9 perks active at the same time in MWZ Gravestone (Bronze) – Kill 100 Zombies with a vehicle in a single deployment in MWZ

Kill 100 Zombies with a vehicle in a single deployment in MWZ Back from the Dead (Bronze) – Reclaim your gear from a Tombstone in MWZ

Reclaim your gear from a Tombstone in MWZ Helpful Stranger (Bronze) – Revive a player from a different Squad in MWZ

Revive a player from a different Squad in MWZ You Can Pet The Dog (Bronze) – Pet a Hellhound in MWZ

Pet a Hellhound in MWZ Hired Gun (Bronze) – Complete 20 Contracts in MWZ

Complete 20 Contracts in MWZ Seeing Red (Silver) – Complete 5 Contracts in the High Threat Zone in a single deployment in MWZ

Complete 5 Contracts in the High Threat Zone in a single deployment in MWZ The End? (Silver) – Complete Act III in MWZ

– Complete Act III in MWZ Slaughterhouse (Silver) – Kill 50,000 total Enemies in MWZ

Kill 50,000 total Enemies in MWZ Conqueror (Silver) – Defeat a Warlord in MWZ

Defeat a Warlord in MWZ One Against All (Gold) – Kill Orcus while in a 6-person squad in MWZ

Kill Orcus while in a 6-person squad in MWZ No Such Thing as Too Many (Silver) – Find and use all Armaments in Open Combat Missions

Find and use all Armaments in Open Combat Missions Dialed In (Bronze) – Customize your loadout in every Open Combat Mission

Customize your loadout in every Open Combat Mission Gearhead (Gold) – Collect all Weapons and Field Upgrades from Supply Boxes in Open Combat Missions

Collect all Weapons and Field Upgrades from Supply Boxes in Open Combat Missions Sample Platter (Bronze) – Use 5 different Armaments in Open Combat Missions

Use 5 different Armaments in Open Combat Missions I Call Shotgun! (Bronze) – Drive a vehicle with a Sentry Gun on the back and have it kill 5 enemies

Drive a vehicle with a Sentry Gun on the back and have it kill 5 enemies Tag, You’re It! (Bronze) – Use the Spotter Scope to tag 60 enemies or items in Open Combat Missions

Use the Spotter Scope to tag 60 enemies or items in Open Combat Missions Bulletproof (Bronze) – Find all Plate Carrier Upgrades in Open Combat Missions

Find all Plate Carrier Upgrades in Open Combat Missions Have You Tried Turning it Off and On? (Bronze) – Use a Shock Stick to disable an enemy Sentry Gun

Use a Shock Stick to disable an enemy Sentry Gun That’s One Way to Do It… (Bronze) – Destroy an airborne enemy helicopter with a Mortar Strike

Destroy an airborne enemy helicopter with a Mortar Strike Hey, Catch! (Bronze) – Throw and hit an enemy directly with a Flammable Cannister then blow them up with it

Throw and hit an enemy directly with a Flammable Cannister then blow them up with it Frequent Flyer (Bronze) – Base jump and travel more than 150m with your parachute

Base jump and travel more than 150m with your parachute High Wire Act (Bronze) – Kill 10 enemies while using a zipline

Kill 10 enemies while using a zipline Never Bury Your Enemies Alive (Gold) – Complete the campaign

Complete the campaign 141 Ready (Gold) – Complete the campaign on Veteran

Complete the campaign on Veteran Death Row (Bronze) – Kill 12 enemies while descending in the panopticon in ‘Operation 627’

Kill 12 enemies while descending in the panopticon in ‘Operation 627’ Floater (Bronze) – Parachute off a Gantry Crane onto the roof of the Harbormaster’s Building in ‘Precious Cargo’

Parachute off a Gantry Crane onto the roof of the Harbormaster’s Building in ‘Precious Cargo’ Helo Hat Trick (Bronze) – Destroy each objective helicopter in ‘Reactor’ with a different Armament

Destroy each objective helicopter in ‘Reactor’ with a different Armament 2-fer (Bronze) – Using the EBR-14, kill 2 enemies with 1 bullet 5 times in ‘Payload’ without sounding the alarm

Using the EBR-14, kill 2 enemies with 1 bullet 5 times in ‘Payload’ without sounding the alarm Back in the Field (Bronze) – Acquired the Major’s keycard in ‘Deep Cover’ within 90 seconds without being detected

Acquired the Major’s keycard in ‘Deep Cover’ within 90 seconds without being detected Shot Blocked (Bronze) – Shoot the gun out of the air in ‘Flashpoint’ before a terrorist catches it

Shoot the gun out of the air in ‘Flashpoint’ before a terrorist catches it Think She’ll Notice? (Bronze) – Destroy all of the cars in the mansion garage in ‘Oligarch’

Destroy all of the cars in the mansion garage in ‘Oligarch’ Elevator Out of Order (Bronze) – Reach the roof in ‘Highrish’ in under 45 seconds

Reach the roof in ‘Highrish’ in under 45 seconds Snow Angel (Bronze) – Execute the forest sniper in ‘Frozen Tundra’ with a takedown

Execute the forest sniper in ‘Frozen Tundra’ with a takedown Hitchhiker (Bronze) – Defuse the bomb on the truck in ‘Gora Dam’ while it is in motion

Defuse the bomb on the truck in ‘Gora Dam’ while it is in motion Your tax dollars at work (Bronze) – Use a missile to take out a single enemy in ‘Danger Close’

So there you have it – that’s the full list of Achievements and Trophies available in Modern Warfare 3, plenty to keep you busy through the next year of CoD. Before dropping into the action though, be sure to brush up on our other MW3 guides here:

