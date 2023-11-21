All Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies: Healing Aura, Frost Blast, more

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, just like the multiplayer game mode features Field Upgrades that assist you in your combat. Here are all the Field Upgrades that you can find in the Zombies mode right now.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is a unique mode that did not exist in the MW series up until now. The developers decided to introduce it and bring a fresh new game mode for fans to enjoy alongside the regular multiplayer grind.

As it happens, Field Upgrades is a term that you might be quite used to in the multiplayer mode. However, if you have not played Modern Warfare 3 Zombies yet, there are a bunch of Field Upgrades that you can access here as well, and are completely different from the ones found in the multiplayer mode.

Here is a list of all the Field Upgrades and their uses have been.

Activision Modern Warfare 3 Zombies have multiple Field Upgrades.

Every Field Upgrade in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

There are a total of six Field Upgrades in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Here are all the names along with the effect of these Field Upgrades:

Aether Shroud : Grant Invisibility

: Grant Invisibility Energy Mine : Spawns an explosive that deals damage to enemies in a radius

: Spawns an explosive that deals damage to enemies in a radius Frenzied Guard : Replenishes Armor and taunts enemies to target you for 10 seconds. Every kill during this time span replenishes the armor

: Replenishes Armor and taunts enemies to target you for 10 seconds. Every kill during this time span replenishes the armor Frost Blast : Damages enemies with a blast and slows them within an area

: Damages enemies with a blast and slows them within an area Healing Aura : Provides a healing burst for all players

: Provides a healing burst for all players Tesla Storm: Players are connected by lightning for 10 seconds while stunning and dealing damage to enemies

It is important to remember that you can equip only one Field Upgrade at a given moment. Additionally, each of the Field Upgrades has different recharge times and comes in extremely handy during fights.

Therefore, it is recommended that you should plan ahead of time before using them.

This is all that we know about Field Upgrades so far in MW3 Zombies. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

