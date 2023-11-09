How to fix packet burst in MW3: Modern Warfare 3 issue explained

The anticipation for the global release of Modern Warfare 3 has peaked, but packet burst can dampen the thrill. Fear not, as there are various steps you can take to address and potentially eliminate packet loss in MW3.

Packet burst is a form of server error that can lead to visual and gameplay issues such as lag and stutters. Symptoms of packet burst may be obvious to the player but a key indicator can often be seen on screen.

Three squares laid on top of each other on the left of the screen indicate that you are experiencing packet burst. The squares may also be accompanied by actual text saying ‘packet burst’ to confirm the issue.

Here are a few ways players can try to mitigate the packet burst that they are experiencing while playing MW3.

How to fix packet burst in MW3

One of the easiest ways to help fix lag is to restart the platform that you are connected to. By restarting your computer, Xbox or PlayStation this gives MW3 a chance to reset. However if the issue persists there are some other simple fixes that may help.

Six ways to fix packet burst issues

Reboot MW3 – Close the game and restart it to reset the servers, ensuring a fresh connection and resolving the packet burst error. Refresh Wi-Fi – Exit MW3 to reach the main menu, then locate the reset button on your Wi-Fi router. Disable Crossplay – On PlayStation 4/5, navigate to MW Settings, select ‘Account & Network,’ and disable crossplay in the ‘Online’ tab. On Xbox One and Series X/S , go to ‘Settings‘ – ‘Account’ – ‘Privacy & online safety’ – ‘Xbox privacy’ – ‘View details and customize’ – ‘Communication & multiplayer’ – turn off ‘You can join cross-network play.’

and , go to ‘Settings‘ – ‘Account’ – ‘Privacy & online safety’ – ‘Xbox privacy’ – ‘View details and customize’ – ‘Communication & multiplayer’ – turn off ‘You can join cross-network play.’ Note that PC does not support disabling crossplay. Deactivate On-Demand Texture Streaming – On consoles, access your Settings, scroll to Graphics, and disable ‘On Demand Texture Streaming.’ Switch to Ethernet – While your Wi-Fi router is on, connect an Ethernet cable between the router and your gaming platform for a more stable connection. Seek Support – If issues persist, contact Activision Support through its website for further assistance.

Hopefully, these solutions have successfully resolved the packet burst issues you encountered in MW3. For additional MW3 guides, make sure to explore the rest of our Call of Duty content.