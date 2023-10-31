Modern Warfare 3 campaign rewards revealed: Operators, weapon blueprint, XP tokens, more

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign offers much more than a memorable experience. Here is everything you need to know about the single-player rewards.

Modern Warfare 2 ingeniously found a way to attract multiplayer and Warzone fans who may have never played single-player modes before. Players who pre-ordered MW2 received an opportunity to play through the campaign one week before the full game was officially released.

Community members praised the eye-opening experience, and Modern Warfare 3 follows suit. If you pre-order MW3, you will be able to play the campaign from November 2, 2023, at 10 AM PT. Completing every level and challenge unlocks rewards that can be used in other game modes.

Let’s jump right into the rewards campaign fans can expect.

How to unlock Modern Warfare 3 campaign rewards

In an official blog, the MW3 devs explained: “The Campaign consists of 15 different missions. Almost every one of these missions rewards players with items upon completion, which can be used across Multiplayer, Zombies, and Call of Duty: Warzone.”

The devs also noted that the rewards are available to all players and not just limited to the early access period.

Here is a list of every Modern Warfare 3 campaign reward and how to unlock it.

Reward How to get “Breather” Calling Card TBA 30 mins Double Player XP Token & 30 mins Double Weapon XP Token TBA “Corso” Operator TBA 30 mins XP Token & 30m Weapon XP Token TBA “Pathfinder” Operator TBA “Toxic Drip” Calling Card TBA 1 hour Double Player XP Token & 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token TBA “Doc” Operator TBA “Skull Rhapsody” Calling Card TBA 1 hour Double Player XP Token & 1 hour Double Weapon XP Token TBA “Jabber” Operator TBA Campaign Completion Emblem Complete Modern Warfare 3 campaign Campaign Completion Weapon Blueprint Complete Modern Warfare 3 campaign

That’s everything we know about campaign rewards. For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.