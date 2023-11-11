How to skip MW3 Armory Challenges and Unlocks: Zombies mode exploit discovered

MW3 players have discovered that daily challenges are broken and that it’s taking a long time to unlock weapons in the Armory by completing them when they do work. Fortunately, there’s an exploit players can use to skip the MW3 Armory Challenge grind and get the weapons they want fast. Here’s how to do it.

The Armory has proven frustrating for many MW3 players. To unlock everything by just playing Multiplayer, it’d take a player weeks worth of work. And that’s if you can get daily challenges to work at all.

Article continues after ad

However, there is a workaround for those willing to dip their toes in the Zombies mode and roll the dice. If you get lucky and work quickly, it’s possible to use the Zombies mode to get the bulk of the Armory unlocked without too much hassle.

Article continues after ad

Here’s everything you need to know about how to skip MW3 Armory Challenges by playing the Zombies mode.

How to skip Armory Challenges in MW3 and unlock weapons fast

Armory Challenges have been a clear pain point for the community, with a large portion of the game’s guns, tactical options, lethal options, killstreaks, and more being locked behind a daily challenge grind.

Article continues after ad

While the Zombies exploit isn’t a fix-all for the MW3 Armory Challenge grind, it certainly helps narrow down what you’ll need to grind for.

But first, to understand how this exploit works, you need to know a little bit about how the Zombies mode functions. If you’re familiar with MW2’s DMZ mode this’ll sound familiar.

Article continues after ad

Activision Blizzard

In MW3, the Zombies mode has been turned into an extraction shooter where players have to complete challenges, find loot, and extract to hold onto that loot for another run.

Article continues after ad

And, for those familiar with unlocking some weapons in MW2’s DMZ, it was a quick way to get new weapons without having to go through Multiplayer challenges. And, as it turns out, MW3 works the same way but for the entire Armory and any level-gated weapon unlocks.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

It’s not like you’ll be getting perks in the Zombies mode, so some of these MW3 Armory Challenges will have to be completed the old-fashioned way. This grind really starts to show once you get to the stuff that requires 90 completed challenges, but this method certainly helps with getting the guns you want fast even if you’re still level 1 in Multiplayer.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For instance, if you want the MCW 6.8 as pictured above, you can just find it on the field in MW3 zombies, extract with it, and keep it forever. It really is that simple. As long as you extract with something that you don’t yet have unlocked in multiplayer, it’ll be unlocked.

What’s more, this exploit appears to work for traditional unlocks that are level-gated outside of the Armory. If you want the Thermite grenade, for instance, but don’t feel like waiting until you get to level 33 in Multiplayer, you can just grab it in MW3 Zombies and extract it to unlock it permanently.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Additionally, you can choose to store tacticals and lethals in your inventory even if your main slot is filled, so it’s possible to grab a whole bunch of equipment on the way out. Make sure you hoard as much as you can before you extract.

It’s not yet clear if this was intended by the developers, so hop into the Zombies mode and grab as much as you can while it’s still possible to unlock weapons that way, and save your daily challenges for things like Perks and Killstreaks.

Article continues after ad

That’s everything you need to know about how to skip MW3’s Armory Challenges. For more Warzone coverage, stick with Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Best MW3 guns | How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3 | Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3 | All MW3 maps & modes | How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5 | Modern Warfare 3 TTK | How long is the Modern Warfare 3 campaign? | MW3 Campaign mission list | How to fix packet burst in MW3 | How to play MW3 Zombies in third person