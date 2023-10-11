How to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120 FPS on PS5

Modern Warfare 3 players on PS5 are missing out if they don’t take advantage of every setting at their fingertips. Here is everything you need to know about enabling 120 FPS.

In 2020, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War launched the series onto the next generation of consoles. For the first time in franchise history, COD players could experience what it felt like to play multiplayer and battle royale matches with 120 FPS, ray tracing, and lightning-fast load times.

And then, in November 2016, COD took another massive leap forward as Warzone finally added an FOV slider for players on consoles. Community members took full advantage of the feature and cranked their FOV all the way up to 120, allowing them to get a better view of the battlefield.

Nothing changes in Modern Warfare 3, as the power of PS5 consoles makes it possible for players to enjoy matches at 120 FPS. Here is everything you need to know about taking advantage of the crucial setting.

How to enable 120 FPS in Modern Warfare 3

First, it may seem obvious, but it’s crucial your display supports gameplay at 120FPS or above. Only television screens or monitors with 120Hz refresh rates or more can feed the information through fast enough. Thus, if your current display only supports 60Hz, this won’t work for you.

If your setup meets the criteria, follow these simple steps to complete the process.

Here is a step-by-step breakdown to keep things clear:

Access your PS5 settings on the home screen. Scroll down to the Screen and Video tab. Look for the ‘120Hz Output’ option. Select ‘Automatic.’ Boot up Modern Warfare 3 and 120FPS will be enabled.

PlayStation Enabling this PS5 setting allows you to play Modern Warfare 3 at 120FPS.

Once you have 120 hZ Output set to automatic, you should be all set to enjoy a crisper version of MW3 on PS5.

That’s everything we know about switching to 120 FPS. For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.