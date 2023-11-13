How to Prestige in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 has arrived without the classic Prestige system that many fans had hoped for. Learn all about how Prestige works in MW3 and how to Prestige in the latest Call of Duty game.

The classic Prestige system would previously allow players to reset their progress after reaching the maximum level in exchange for exclusive emblems and bragging rights. However, this disappeared with the release of Modern Warfare in 2019, as the series took a new direction with player progression.

Modern Warfare 3’s current progression system revolves around a new-look weapon upgrade system that waves goodbye to the weapon-centric challenges we saw in Modern Warfare 2 in 2022. The new hybrid system combines a more traditional weapon leveling system with the Armory unlock system.

This guide will run you through all the details you need to know about how Prestige works in Modern Warfare 3 and how you can Prestige in MW3.

How does Prestige work in Modern Warfare 3?

Prestige will be available to Modern Warfare 3 players once Season 1 arrives in December.

As it stands, the maximum level cap is Rank 55. Players can also rank up by playing the game, whether that’s participating in matches, securing kills, or completing objectives.

The first season of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will allow players to rank up past the current level cap of 55 and access Prestige ranks.

In Modern Warfare 3, Prestige will commence at level 56 with Season 1. Each season introduces five Prestige levels, each comprising of 50 individual levels. The breakdown is as follows:

Prestige 1 (Level 56-99)

Prestige 2 (Level 100-149)

Prestige 3 (Level 150-199)

Prestige 4 (Level 200-249)

Prestige 5 (Level 250)

Prestiging in Modern Warfare 3 will offer several benefits for players, such as the ability to equip and display special Prestige emblems.

Activision has promised to communicate more information regarding the Prestige system as we get closer to Season 1. However, in the meantime, we know that players will be able to expect additional challenges that only appear at Prestige Legel milestones. These challenges will offer players more difficult objectives and XP rewards, including animated avatars, badges, and calling cards.

Prestige faster in Modern Warfare 3 with our guides below:

