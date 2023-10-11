Best controller settings in Modern Warfare 3: Aim assist, sensitivity, more

Modern Warfare 3 introduces a few new settings that controller users will have to keep in mind. Here are the best MW3 controller settings.

After playing for the first-time during COD Next, CDL pro-Shotzzy boldly claimed that aim assist got nerfed in Modern Warfare 3. Aim assist has been at the forefront of Call of Duty debates for years, as PC players argue it’s too strong. Debates always get heated, as mouse and keyboard players don’t have the same luxury of having aim assist at their disposal.

Only time will tell if aim assist is less powerful for controller users in MW3. And if that claim holds true, it’s even more important for players to take advantage of all the best controller settings to get a leg up on the competition.

Activision

Best Modern Warfare 3 controller settings

Modern Warfare introduces a new feature that allows players to test if their controller has stick drift. The Deadzone Input Test shows a diagram of both the left and right sticks as well as both triggers. All four can be tweaked depending on what is needed for the controller.

Decreasing the Deadzones as low as possible results in the best possible precision aim. However, you may need to increase the Left and Right Stick Min if you experience stick drift. If stick drift is still a problem around 15 on either stick, it may be time to get a new controller.

As for Horizontal and Vertical Stick Sensitivity, 6 is typically the perfect middle ground. This is all subjective, so players are more than welcome to increase or lower that number based on how comfortable they feel in-game.

Inputs

Bumper Ping: Off

Off Button Layout Preset: Tactical

Tactical Flip L1/R1 with L2/R2: If you want faster button press time or play with a claw grip, you could turn this on

If you want faster button press time or play with a claw grip, you could turn this on Stick Layout Preset: Default

Default Controller Vibration: Off

Off Trigger Effect (PS5): Off

Aiming

Horizontal Stick Sensitivity: 6

6 Vertical Stick Sensitivity: 6

6 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.90

0.90 Sensitivity Multiplier: Ground Vehicles: 1.00 Tablet: 1.00

Verticle Aim Axis: On Foot: Standard Ground Vehicles: Standard

Tac-Stance Sensitivity Multiplier: 0.90

0.90 Aim Response Curve Type: Dynamic

Dynamic ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Focus): 0.90

0.90 ADS Sensitivity Transition Timing: Instant

Instant Custom Sensitivity Per Zoom: Off

Aim Assist

Target Aim Assist: On

On Aim Assist Type: Black Ops

Motion Sensor Aiming

Motion Sensor Behavior: Off

Gameplay

Movement Behaviors

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Automatic Tactical Sprint Auto Move Forward: Off

Off Tactical Sprint Behavior: Double Tap

Double Tap Grounded Mantle: On

On Automatic Airborne Mantle: Partial

Partial Automatic Ground Mantle: Off

Off Invert Slide/Dive Behavior: Standard

Standard Plunging Underwater: Trigger

Trigger Sprinting Door Bash: On

On Ledge Climb Behavior: Hold

Combat Behaviors

Aim Down Sight Behavior: Hold

Hold Change Zoom Shared Input: Off

Off Equipment Behavior: Hold

Hold Weapon Mount Activation: ADS + Melee

ADS + Melee Tactical ADS Activation : ADS + Down Button

: ADS + Down Button Tactical ADS Behavior: Always

Always Interact/Reload Behavior: Prioritize Reload

Prioritize Reload ADS Stick Swap: Off

Off Weapon Mount Exit Delay: Medium

Medium Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch: On

On Quick C4 Detonation: Grouped

Vehicle Behaviors

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Short Delay

Short Delay Camera Initial Position: Free Look

Free Look Lean-Out Activation: Melee

Overlays Behavior

Ping Wheel Delay: Moderate

Moderate Killstreak Wheel Behavior: Hold

Best Modern Warfare 3 beta Aim Assist type

While playing on a controller, it is essential always to ensure Target Aim Assist is On. Besides just making sure that Aim Assist is on, players must consider the different Aim Assist Types.

Default: Traditional aim slowdown near target used in Modern Warfare games.

Traditional aim slowdown near target used in Modern Warfare games. Precision: Strong aim slowdown that only kicks in when aiming closer to the target. Recommended for accurate players.

Strong aim slowdown that only kicks in when aiming closer to the target. Recommended for accurate players. Focusing: Strong aim slowdown that also kicks in when narrowly missing the target. Recommended for players new to analog aiming.

Strong aim slowdown that also kicks in when narrowly missing the target. Recommended for players new to analog aiming. Black Ops: Traditional aim slowdown near target used in Black Ops games

We recommend using the Black Ops Aim Assist Type. Fans of Treyarch and the Black Ops series guns will feel right at home using this setting, and new players will learn quickly why it was so popular.

Activision

Best Modern Warfare 3 beta Aim Response Curve

Modern Warfare 3 offers three types of Aim Response Curves, each coming with its own distinct feeling for your thumbstick movements. Here are how the three types in Modern Warfare 2 work.

Standard: Simple power curve map from aim stick to aim rate

Simple power curve map from aim stick to aim rate Linear: Aim stick maps directly to aim rate

Aim stick maps directly to aim rate Dynamic: Reverse S-curve mapping for fine aim rate control

Most MW3 players will lean towards the Standard Aim Response Curve, but we recommend giving Dynamic a go and learning how to use it. The setting allows for much finer control than the other options but requires a bit of a learning curve, no pun intended.

How to find the best Modern Warfare 3 controller aim assist settings

At the end of the day, controller settings come down to personal preference, so if one or more of our settings don’t quite seem to work for you, then it’s easy enough to find your own specialized adjustments.

Load up a Private Match with bots and tinker around with the settings until everything feels exactly as it should.

That’s everything you need to know about controller settings. For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.