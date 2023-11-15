All contracts in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Contracts offer a great way to earn XP, Essence, Perks, and more in MW3 Zombies. Here is everything you need to know about each mission.

Treyarch joined the Modern Warfare 3 development team to revive zombies after being absent from the previous game. Instead of traditional round-based zombies, MW3 offers a unique hybrid between DMZ and zombies in Operation Deadbolt.

The game mode supports eight teams of three up to 24 players. Squads complete missions, contracts, and loot, then attempt to extract their valuables within one hour. Zombies occur on the new Warzone map and feature different zones of varying difficulty levels.

To help navigate more complex areas, squads can take advantage of familiar legacy features, such as Perks, the mystery box, pack-a-punch, and Field Upgrades. In order to purchase said aids, players need Essence, and completing contracts is one of the best ways to earn it fast.

Every Modern Warfare 3 Zombies contract

There are eight different contracts in MW3 Zombies. Here is a complete list of how to complete each one and how to find them.

Eliminate The Bounty: Marked on the map as a blue crosshair, squads take down a nearby boss. The foe’s health and damage depend on which zone you are in.

Marked on the map as a blue crosshair, squads take down a nearby boss. The foe’s health and damage depend on which zone you are in. Raid Weapon Stash: Marked on the map as a small pistol icon, the mission starts by going to a location and drilling into a safe. After beginning the drill process, zombies and mercenaries attack. Once the drilling is done, players can loot the safe for rewards.

Marked on the map as a small pistol icon, the mission starts by going to a location and drilling into a safe. After beginning the drill process, zombies and mercenaries attack. Once the drilling is done, players can loot the safe for rewards. Aether Extraction: Marked on the map as a blue rocket icon, players disarm three rockets around the surrounding area to complete this contract. Mercenaries and zombies guard each rocket, and a timer adds some pressure to the process.

Marked on the map as a blue rocket icon, players disarm three rockets around the surrounding area to complete this contract. Mercenaries and zombies guard each rocket, and a timer adds some pressure to the process. Deliver Cargo: Marked on the map as a stopwatch icon, squads find a car and deliver the cargo to a nearby location. Be careful, as an enemy helicopter may spoil the party.

Marked on the map as a stopwatch icon, squads find a car and deliver the cargo to a nearby location. Be careful, as an enemy helicopter may spoil the party. Defend Ground Station: Marked on the MW3 Zombies map as a blue skull wearing a beret, squads activate three seismic refractors. After that, players must go to a computer and upload all the information on a server. This triggers mercenaries and zombies to swarm the area, and the mission ends after protecting the computer from waves of enemies.

Marked on the MW3 Zombies map as a blue skull wearing a beret, squads activate three seismic refractors. After that, players must go to a computer and upload all the information on a server. This triggers mercenaries and zombies to swarm the area, and the mission ends after protecting the computer from waves of enemies. Spore Control: Marked on the map as a little egg icon, players must pick up inhibitors marked on the map. From there, squads must throw the inhibitors near the spores and eventually destroy the egg.

Marked on the map as a little egg icon, players must pick up inhibitors marked on the map. From there, squads must throw the inhibitors near the spores and eventually destroy the egg. Outlast: Marked on the map as a blue satellite icon, squads start the PND. Once booted up, the area becomes corrupted, and the mission requires teams to defend the site from waves of enemies until it reaches 100%.

Marked on the map as a blue satellite icon, squads start the PND. Once booted up, the area becomes corrupted, and the mission requires teams to defend the site from waves of enemies until it reaches 100%. Escort: Marked on the MW3 zombies map as a little blue tank icon, Squads must go to the marked ACV and start it. From there, you can climb atop the ACV and mow down zombies until the vehicle reaches its destination.

MW3 Zombies contract rewards

Some contracts offer different rewards, but most commonly, squads earn a random perk and Essence. However, the Raid Weapon Stash contract offers high-end weapons as a reward, so it’s a mission to remember if you need an upgrade to your arsenal.

That’s everything we know about contracts in Zombies. For more, check out the rest of our MW3 coverage.