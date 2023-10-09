Modern Warfare 3 TTK: How does it compare to MW2, MW2019 & older COD games?

Modern Warfare 3 is the latest installment in the Call of Duty franchise, bringing with it a number of huge changes to make it very different from last year’s Modern Warfare 2. The time-to-kill (TTK) has been a huge point of debate among players — but how does it compare to other COD titles?

TTK has often caused debate among players in Call of Duty between different titles. Some players prefer the slower TTK of games like Black Ops 4 and Cold War, while others want to instantly zap opponents like in Modern Warfare 2019 or MWII.

As well as the quality of the maps and the weapons in the game, the TTK is a huge point of contention for the community and, for some, can make or break their enjoyment of a Call of Duty game.

So where does MWIII rank in comparison to COD titles of yesteryear?

MW3 TTK vs MW2019, MWII, BO4, more

According to XclusiveAce, Modern Warfare III actually has one of the slowest TTKs in Call of Duty history, faster only than Black Ops 4 and, in some situations, Cold War. This means it is significantly slower than the older Call of Duty titles, from COD 4 to Advanced Warfare, after which things started to increase.

For assault rifles, the TTK clocks in at just over 300ms, slightly behind Cold War and BO4, while SMGs are closer to around 280ms, slower than Cold War but still faster than BO4.

Compare this to Modern Warfare 2019, which maxed out at just below 200ms, and there is a stark difference between the two, as you can see in the graphs shown in XclusiveAce’s video.

Of course, it is worth noting that MW3 is still only in beta, so there is ample time for things to change ahead of the game’s full launch on November 10.

With many complaints that the game’s TTK is too slow, we may yet see them reduce things slightly to bring it closer to MW2019/MW2, though that won’t happen without the complaints of players who prefer the current gameplay.