Modern Warfare 3 Zombies explained: Map, squad size, PvE combat, more

Modern Warfare 3 marks the first time an MW game will feature a Zombies game mode. Here is everything you need to know about the unique upcoming spin on a fan favorite.

Call of Duty Vanguard was the last mainline series entry to have Zombies, with Sledgehammer Games and Treyarch collaborating to create the project. Both studios caught flack as Vanguard controversially removed round-based gameplay in favor of completing objectives, and community members labeled it a “dumpster fire.”

In response to negative feedback, Vanguard returned to round-based maps at the end of the game’s life cycle, but some community members were still left with a sour taste in their mouths. And, to add insult to injury, MW2 did not include a Zombies game mode at all.

So after one year off, and an inconsistent year before it, Sledgehammer and Treyarch went back to the drawing board for MW3 and created an experience unlike anything we have seen before.

Does Modern Warfare 3 have round-based gameplay?

MW3 does not feature traditional round-based zombies gameplay. Instead, the game mode combines Modern Warfare map features with the familiar Treyarch gameplay loop fans know and love.

MW3 Zombies map and squad size

The game mode supports multiple squads of 4 up to 24 players and takes place on the new Warzone map. Unlike a battle royale or what we saw with DMZ, the mode is PvE only. Every team works together to complete missions, collect essence, and extract.

How does gameplay work in MW3 zombies?

As previously mentioned, instead of traditional round-based gameplay, MW3 Zombies only supports PvE and follows an extraction shooter loop. The mode’s story is part of Treyarch’s original storyline.

Completing exfils contributes to completing the story. To help make the process easier, teams can use fan-favorite zombies features such as the Pack-a-Punch machine, Perk machines, Mystery Boxes, and purchase wall weapons.

That’s everything we know about zombies so far. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.