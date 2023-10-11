How to slide cancel in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 marks the return of slide canceling in Call of Duty. Here is everything you need to know about pulling off the useful movement mechanic.

Sledgehammer Games overhauled movement in Modern Warfare 3. Operators can fire during and immediately after sliding, recharge tactical sprint while sprinting, mantle faster, and tactical sprint longer. On top of that, slide canceling returns, but not as fans remember.

Originally, slide canceling allowed players to retain their maximum movement speed after sliding. Completing it successfully made it possible to continue sprinting after performing a slide. However, in MW3, the animation no longer resets a tactical sprint, creating a slight delay.

After sliding for the first time during the first beta weekend, community members overwhelmingly called for the “horrible” delay to be removed. The MW3 devs responded by announcing a fix to slide timing for the upcoming beta weekend. With that in mind, here is a step-by-step guide on how to slide cancel in MW3.

How to slide cancel on consoles & PC in Modern Warfare 3

To slide cancel in MW3, players must rapidly press the crouch button twice and jump while sprinting with their designated button/stick.

The combination of all three inputs allows players to cancel the slide animation before it finishes. The mechanic makes it easier for players to control their precise movement and catch enemies off guard in gunfights.

It’s important to note that if you’ve set the crouch or jump movement to another button, you must use the one you chose.

Here are the slide cancel combinations using the platform-designated buttons on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC:

PLATFORM INPUT COMBINATION PlayStation O+O+X (O = crouch; X = jump) Xbox B+B+A (B = crouch; A = jump) PC Shift+Shift+Space / C+C+Space

That’s everything we know about slide canceling. For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.