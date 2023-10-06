All maps & modes in Modern Warfare 3 beta

Modern Warfare 3 features all 16 MW2 (2009) maps at launch, but players can only re-visit a few iconic locations in the beta. Here is a list of every map and mode in the MW3 beta.

All 16 classic Modern Warfare 2 (2009) maps will be playable in Modern Warfare 3 at launch. Longtime series veterans will be very familiar with maps such as Rust, Highrise, and Terminal. But for newer fans, this might be their first time jumping in.

With the re-introduction of map voting, Sledgehammer Games also makes it easier than ever for fans to play their favorite maps at all times. But even if these maps aren’t quite your favorite, the MW3 devs confirmed during COD Next that there will be 12 new 6v6 maps post-launch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Before looking too far ahead at maps coming in the future, let’s go over the maps and modes included in the MW3 beta.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Every MW3 beta game mode

Here are all of the game modes in the Modern Warfare 3 beta, as described in the official beta blog post.

Team Deathmatch: Use teamwork to eliminate enemy players and reach the score limit.

Use teamwork to eliminate enemy players and reach the score limit. Domination: Capture and hold up to three flags to gain points for your team.

Capture and hold up to three flags to gain points for your team. Hardpoint: Capture and hold the Hardpoint (a zone that shifts to several locations during the match) to earn points for your team.

Capture and hold the Hardpoint (a zone that shifts to several locations during the match) to earn points for your team. Kill Confirmed (Open Beta): Team Deathmatch with a twist. Eliminate enemies and grab the Dog Tags they drop to score for your team. Pick up your teammate’s tags to deny the enemy from scoring.

Team Deathmatch with a twist. Eliminate enemies and grab the Dog Tags they drop to score for your team. Pick up your teammate’s tags to deny the enemy from scoring. Ground War: Large-scale conflict featuring vehicles. Capture and hold objectives to score. Capturing objectives opens forward spawning locations for your team. Like Domination, but with more objectives.

Every MW3 beta map

Here is every map confirmed to be in the Modern Warfare 3 beta.

Favela

Activision

Estate

Skidrow

Rust

Popov Power (Ground War)

Activision

That’s everything we know about the beta maps and modes for the first weekend. Check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.