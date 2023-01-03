Modern Warfare 2 Season 2: Start date, classic map leaked, more

Nathan is a Games Writer at Dexerto and Charlie INTEL, primarily covering FIFA and Call of Duty, as well as general gaming news and guides. After leaving university with a degree in Sports Studies and a master's degree in Magazine Journalism, he took on a role as a local news reporter before moving into games media. You can contact Nathan by email at nathan.warby@dexerto.com.

Modern Warfare 2 is set to deliver the first major content drop of 2023, including the return of a classic CoD map. Here’s everything we know so far about Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, including when the update should arrive.

Modern Warfare 2 has enjoyed a successful launch since it arrived at the end of 2022, quickly becoming the best-selling CoD ever in the first weekend. Developer Infinity Ward didn’t rest on its laurels either, delivering a steady stream of major updates for players to enjoy.

Season 1 introduced the new Battle Pass system, while the mid-season update added the new Chimera Assault Rifle and the fan-favorite Shipment map. Now, as we head into the new year, fans are beginning to look ahead at what MW2 Season 2 has to offer.

Here’s everything we know about Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 so far, from the start date to the return of yet another classic map.

Based on the expiry date of the current Battle Pass, Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 is set to get underway on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. On this date, an update will go live and the new Battle Pass will be waiting for players when they log in.

This is also the same date that Warzone 2 Season 2 begins, so there’s plenty to look forward to for CoD fans.

Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Castle map

Activision Castle last featured in 2021’s CoD Vanguard.

Leaked screenshots from WhatIfGaming have hinted that MW2 Season 2 will come with a samurai theme, which will mean the return of the iconic Castle multiplayer map. The beloved arena first appeared in World at War way back in 2008, but received an overhaul before it featured in Vanguard last year.

While the map’s setting of Okinawa, Japan, would certainly fit with the reported samurai theme in Season 2, some fans may be disappointed that another map we’ve played so recently is making a comeback.

the first update came with Shoothouse from Modern Warfare 2019, and Season 2 added Shipment, which has featured in three out of the last four CoD releases.

Modern Warfare 2 Ronin Operator

Also in keeping with the samurai theme proposed for MW2 Season 2, leaks have revealed that the Ronin Operator will be made available.

The Operator made his debut in Modern Warfare 2019, so it would hardly be a shock to see him come back in the sequel. Ronin is inspired by Tu Lam, a real-life Special Forces Operator who served in the United States Army, and quickly became a popular character when he arrived in Modern Warfare Season 3.

Will Modern Warfare 2 Ranked Mode arrive in Season 2?

There has been no release date confirmed for Modern Warfare 2 Ranked, but Treyarch did confirm that it will arrive sometime in 2023. As the first major update of the new year, many fans will be hoping that Season 2 finally brings Ranked play to the game.

Of course, this is all just speculation until the devs officially announce the new season and give us a clear look at their plans. We’ll be sure to update this page as soon as more details are available.

