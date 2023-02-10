How to get free Combat Pack in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 players are set to be treated to yet another free Combat Pack, and if you’re unsure of how to claim the Season 2 goodie, we’re here to help you out.

There are certain guarantees when it comes to the launch of a brand new CoD season, and Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 are keeping their end of the bargain with new maps, new guns, and long-awaited features.

Along with a slew of new content to keep fans entertained for weeks on end, there is also a new Combat Pack for players to claim.

If you don’t know how to redeem this freebie, then our guide will show you how to claim the Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Combat Pack with ease.

How to claim free Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Combat Pack in Season 2

The free Combat pack that traditionally accompanies a new season of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is only available to PlayStation Plus subscribers, and can only be claimed through the PS Plus service.

Even though the Combat Pack isn’t live until its official release date of February 22, 2023, there have been plenty of other free Combat Packs in the past, so here’s a brief rundown of how you’ll be able to secure it for yourself when it’s available:

Head to the official PlayStation Store. In the Search bar, type in Combat Pack. Look for the Call of Duty Combat Pack. It should be advertised as $0.00 or £0.00. Click on it and press Buy.

The system should then download it for you and it will be already installed on the game for you the next time you boot up Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.

Just to reiterate, the Combat Pack is exclusive to Sony PlayStation players as part of an exclusivity deal with Activision. So if you’re on Xbox or PC, then we’re afraid to say that you won’t be able to claim the Combat Pack.

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Combat Pack items

So what exactly is in the free Combat Pack for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2? Well, according to the official Call of Duty blog, it contains seven cool items ranging from a new skin to a new Blueprint.

Here’s every free item you’ll be able to claim from the free Combat Pack:

Oni Carver: SMG Blueprint.

SMG Blueprint. Oni Slasher: Assault Rifle Blueprint.

Assault Rifle Blueprint. Yoroi: Weapon Charm.

Weapon Charm. Crimson Oni: Animated Calling Card.

Animated Calling Card. Golden Dragonfly: Sticker.

Sticker. Grinning Oni: Emblem.

Emblem. Oni Pyroclast: Operator Skin.

The Combat Pack will be free to download very soon for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 players, but until then, check out some of our other CoD guides:

