MW2 Season 1 Reloaded early patch notes: Special Ops Raid, Shipment map & more

Early patch notes for MW2 Season 1 Reloaded have gone live online, teasing the first Special Ops Raid and more.

Activision deployed Season 1 content for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 in mid-November, introducing players to new weapons, additional Operators, and a revamped Battle Pass system.

Season 2 for the titles should become available in early February, based on what players have gleaned from the Battle Pass timer.

But before the excitement of a new season takes hold, the midseason update packs lots of promise that MW2 users won’t want to miss out on.

The wait for Modern Warfare Season 1’s first midseason update is already coming to a close. Players can dive into Season 1 reloaded on Wednesday, December 14 at 10:00 AM PT after downloading a patch.

Modern Warfare 2 gets its first Special Ops Raid

Activision Blizzard Special Ops Raid in action

Atomgrad marks the game’s first Special Ops Raid, wherein users can join two squadmates to assist Price, Farah, and Gaz in finding secrets hidden inside “a highly fortified enemy facility.”

Set after the events of MW2’s campaign, the raid follows Price, Farah, and Gaz as they track their missing team. The trio will uncover an underground bunker and players who see the “grim” mission through to completion will be glad for it.

Completing the raid unlocks access to a new Operator for Multiplayer, Special Ops, and Warzone 2. The raid additionally rewards users with a “harder difficulty playlist.”

Preparing for the Raid in MW2 Season 1 Reloaded

Accessing a Raid requires a Raid Key, which can be earned through the following method(s):

Complete a specific Daily Challenge either in Multiplayer or Special Ops.

Place within the top 20 in any Warzone 2.0 Battle Royale Playlist.

In DMZ, use the final extract helicopter with at least $30,000 in Cash.

Once a Raid Key is earned, that player — and whatever squadmates they choose to bring in — can access the Raid for a full week.

Although there is only one mandatory requirement for Raid access — the Raid Key — we have a couple of additional tips prior to infiltration:

1. Warm up with Special Ops missions. Get familiar with how agents fight against you, how Special Ops Kits work, and the general strategies for completing a Special Ops run through its shorter missions. Completing them and earning Stars give you some permanent rewards as well, making this practice worth your time.

2. Tier up those Kits. Because Raids are part of Special Ops, it uses the Kit system. Having a high-Tier Kit means accessing those additional passive and active benefits during a Raid, increasing your options for survival and progression through it.

Shipment to Arrive in Multiplayer

Developers have reimagined the iconic shipment map for MW2’s multiplayer experience. It’ll drop players onto a cargo ship that’s “taking on water in a storm-ridden part of the Atlantic Ocean.”

This particular map will feature in Playlists for the remainder of Season 1, as noted in a COD blog post.

Activision Blizzard Holiday Shipment

Between December 21, 2022 and January 4, 2023, the cargo ship’s main deck will be decked in festive materials. This temporary festive look is sure to bring holiday cheer to battles on the Shipment map.

New Social Feature: Groups in MW2 Season 1 Reloaded

Activision Blizzard Introducing Groups

Making friends and finding teammates for DMZ and Special Ops missions will soon become more streamlined courtesy of the new Groups feature.

Players can access Groups via the Social menu for MW2 and Warzone 2 to find or create Call of Duty communities with up to 5,000 users in one Group — all based on similar interests. These can range from the following labels: