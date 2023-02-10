How to unlock Dual Kodachis in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

The Dual Kodachis melee weapon is set to slice the competition in Season 2 and here’s how you can unlock it across both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

As Call of Duty fans have come to expect in recent years, a new seasonal update means a wide range of new content. Thus, Season 2 is no different in the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 era.

Following up from a jam-packed Season 1 which brought new maps, modes, and more, Season 2 is set to continue the momentum with additional content. Inlcuded in the list of new additions are five new weapons, chief among them being the Dual Kodachis.

So if you’re wondering how to unlock the Dual Kodachis melee weapon for yourself, here’s how it’s done in Season 2.

Activision The Dual Kodachis are sure to be popular across both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

How to unlock Dual Kodachis in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

The Dual Kodachis melee weapon is available as a free unlock in the Season 2 Battle Pass, set to go live on February 15.

While an exact Section and Tier are yet be announced, we’re sure to learn more over the coming days so check back soon for specifics.

Though if you’re a grinder making your way through the entire Season 2 Battle Pass in either Warzone 2 or Modern Warfare 2, you’ll stumble on them eventually.

Once you’ve got the Dual Kodachis in-hand, expect to blitz through the battlefield with rapid movement and even be able to attack targets from a longer distance than usual, as a recent Call of Duty blog outlined.

While it comes boasting “impressive range and faster motion towards enemies compared to the Knife melee weapon,” it does have a tradeoff with “slower strafe and sprint speed.”