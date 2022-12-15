Best Chimera Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

The Chimera or Honey Badger in Modern Warfare 2 is an aggressive AR that’s designed for close to medium-range combat, but you’ll need a meta MW2 loadout if you want to dominate your foes.

If you’re looking to rack up countless kills in Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer, it’s important to play aggressively and take gunfights whenever you can.

While camping will protect your overall KD, it will limit your skill potential and will result in you losing a lot of intense 1v1s.

So, if you’re a fan of challenging your opponents and enjoy guns with a lethal TTK, the Chimera or Honey Badger AR in MW2 is the perfect weapon.

Equipped with impressive mobility, damage, and an in-built suppressor, this AR is powerful if used with a meta loadout in Modern Warfare 2.

Best Chimera Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Attachments

Stock: Ravage-8

Ravage-8 Optic: SZ Mini

SZ Mini Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Rear Grip: Bruen Flash Grip

First of all, you’ll want to equip the VLK LZR 7MW laser and FTAC Ripper 56 underbarrel. These attachments will significantly improve the gun’s ADS time, aiming stability, and overall recoil control. While you could opt to run a barrel or muzzle, the Chimera already has plenty of damage, so focusing on enhancing mobility and control is the direction we’ve opted to go for.

Following this, utilize the Ravage 8 stock for better sprint speed and overall mobility, as well as the Bruen Flash Grip for the enhanced ADS time.

Finally, round off the loadout with the SZ Mini optic for a clear and concise sight that will allow you to deal maximum damage to your enemies.

Activison The Chimera is built for medium-range skirmishes.

Best Chimera Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Stun Grenade

Stun Grenade Tactical: Stim

Start off with Double Time for base perk 1 as it will allow you to outplay your opponents with ease, giving you the speed to aggressively push enclosed spaces and take out your foes before they have a chance to respond.

After that, you’ll want to equip Battle Harderend as opponents will attempt to stop your killing sprees with stuns and flashes. This perk reduces the effects of lethal grenades, making you extremely difficult to take down.

When it comes to your bonus perk, Fast Hands is a strong option as you want to be able to switch to your secondary quickly just in case you run out of ammo.

As for equipment, we suggest a Stun Grenade to help you in your 1v1s, as well as a Stim for a boost of health when you need it most.

How to unlock the Chimera in Modern Warfare 2

In order to unlock the Chimera in Modern Warfare 2, you’ll need to get 2 rifle kills in 15 separate matches.

Keep in mind, you can speed up the process by securing two kills and then immediately backing out of a match and queuing for another one, it still counts towards the challenge.

Alternative to the Chimera Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If the Chimera doesn’t fit your style of play, consider checking out the Fennec 45 SMG for a close-range powerhouse that melts enemies.

With the best-in-class fire rate, it’s hard to find a weapon with a better TTK than the Fennec, and with our meta loadout, it’s a top-tier contender for multiplayer.

Now that you have the best Chimera loadout, you can check out some other guides we’ve compiled for Modern Warfare 2:

