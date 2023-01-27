Modern Warfare 2 players slam potential return of “terrible” Beta map

A rumor suggests Modern Warfare 2 Beta Multiplayer map Valderas Museum could return in Season 2, and fans wholeheartedly disapprove.

On January 25, Infinity Ward released an extensive blog post detailing changes coming to Warzone 2 in Season 2. Battle royale fans celebrated the announcement as a major step in the right direction, while multiplayer fans felt left out in the cold.

Season 2 slightly reworks MW2’s timed perks, but multiplayer fans argued “nobody wants” the changes. Community members also called out the developers over a multiplayer map pool that is becoming “dull.”

Players wanted new maps to spice up the multiplayer experience but certainly didn’t have Valderas Museum in mind.

Modern Warfare 2 players reject Valderas Museum return

Activision This sterile museum area is an unconventional place for a war to show up.

CharlieIntel Tweeted an image of Valderas Museum, sparking rumors that the map will return in Season 2. During the Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta, Valderas Museum was a playable map. However, upon the game’s full release, the environment mysteriously disappeared.

The map took considerable inspiration from the Getty Center, a real-life museum in California. A reason for its removal has not surfaced, but it’s possible that its likeness to a real-life location has caused issues.

Some fans were pleased with the news of its removal, claiming it was too large to feature as a 6v6 multiplayer map. Negative public opinion has not swayed, months removed from its mysterious departure.

One community member responded, “this map sucked, and I haven’t missed it all since the beta. If it returns, I hope it’s been changed.”

A second user added, “this is one of the worst maps in CoD history.”

Valderas Museum doesn’t have too many avid supporters, and players will be even more frustrated if the developers market it as new content.

Call of Duty content RaidAway claimed, “if they use this map to hype up Season 2, I’m done.”

Before Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 begins on February 15, we will provide an update on the upcoming multiplayer content.