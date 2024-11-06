Black Ops 6 fans reveal biggest change they want that isn’t new maps or weapons

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 fans have started clamoring for the biggest change they’d like to see in multiplayer. However, it’s not a fresh set of maps or new weapons.

The launch of Black Ops 6 has been met with much praise from Call of Duty fans. Many fans have fallen in love with the new omnimovement, while longtime grinders are glad to have the classic prestige system back.

Even though there has been plenty of positivity about the multiplayer side of things, players aren’t totally sold on some bits. They’ve complained that the maps are the “worst ever” for spawn trapping, players aren’t sold on Warzone POIs being used to make new maps, and there are also bugs with trying to earn XP.

On top of that, there are also server issues. Since the November 4 update, players have been getting more regular packet burst interruptions during games and they’re desperate to see that change.

“Treyarch, we do not need any balance changes or content updates anytime soon, just please fix this for the love of god,” one Redditor said about the packet burst lag.

“This actually is a s*itload of f*ck. How is the literal actual biggest gaming franchise on earth not able to implement a half-decent connection?” another asked.

Packet burst has been an issue for the last few COD releases. At this point, some fans aren’t sure it’ll ever be addressed at this point.

“Oh, they will fix it. The fix is removing the network icons,” one said. “Anyone who plays cod knows packet burst has been an issue for like the past 4 games. It’s not going away anytime soon,” another added.

“This game is a dumpster fire right now with all the lag and desync,” another complained.

The Season 1 update is coming on November 14, so, hopefully, some issues get ironed out.

