When is Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season Two? Season One end date

With Warzone 2.0 now globally launched and joining Modern Warfare 2 in Season One, fans are turning their attention forwards to what is to come and what Season Two will look like. Here, we run through when that will be and what to expect it drops.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0’s global launch coincided with Modern Warfare 2’s Season One, meaning both tremendously successful series started their first post-launch content season simultaneously.

That is what we expected and, given how the past few CoD titles have aligned with the battle royale, how we expect the Modern Warfare 2 life-cycle to progress.

While Season One has plenty of time yet to develop, some fans are already wondering what will come with Season Two. As such, we’re looking at when we expect Season Two to drop and what content will come alongside it.

Unfortunately, Activision do not confirm season dates ahead of time and, while past CoD battle passes had an expiry date on them, this year’s do not currently.

However, we can hazard a pretty solid guess at an average season length of two months or so, based on Vanguard, Cold War and MW 2019.

As a result, we expect Season Two of Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 to drop around mid-January, but this obviously remains unconfirmed.

Activision We could see more classic maps or POIs with Season Two.

Warzone 2.0 and Modern Warfare 2 Season Two content

Right now, not an awful lot is known about the content we can expect with Season Two. We certainly expect new multiplayer weapons and maps, which could be fan favorites in line with past leaks.

Because of the newness of Al-Mazrah, we don’t expect a new battle royale map, but some tweaks to the environment seem a possibility.

That’s all there is to say about WZ2 and MW2 Season Two. We’ll be sure to update this piece as and when more becomes clear.