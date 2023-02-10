How to unlock KV Broadside Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 are introducing the KV Broadside Shotgun in Season 2, and to test out this bludgeoning gun, we’ve got the unlock requirements for you below.

As with most years in Call of Duty, Shotguns have proven to be a simply unstoppable force if you get up close to a foe in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2.

Whereas the newly introduced ISO Hemlock is great for mid-to-long-range, the KV Broadside is naturally going to be a force to be reckoned with when you get into a close-quarters skirmish in Season 2.

Unlocking the KV Broadside Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 isn’t the most difficult task in the world, so let’s run through the unlock conditions.

Activision

How to unlock the KV Broadside in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 players desperate to get their hands on the new KV Broadside Shotgun will have to unlock it through the Season 2 Battle Pass.

Season 2 is still a few days away yet, so we haven’t been able to see the full Battle Pass as yet, meaning we can’t say for certain which Sector the KV Broadside will fall in. We will be sure to update this guide the second we know the full details.

Whereas the Season 2-added Crossbow wants players to complete challenges and jump through hoops to acquire it, the KV Broadside is a lot simpler to obtain.

If you’re unfamiliar with the revamped Battle Pass system for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, the setup is designed for freedom that allows players to choose the order in which they unlock certain items.

Split up into 20 Sectors, players can handpick select routes through the Battle Pass – an especially useful feature if it’s clear the user won’t finish the Battle Pass and needs to be more selective.

