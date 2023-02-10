How to unlock ISO Hemlock in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2’s pool of guns is growing season on season and the ISO Hemlock AR is one of the newest additions to the game. To unlock the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2, we’ve outlined the steps required.

As with all new seasons of CoD, Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 have brought a ton of different content spread out across both titles.

Whereas Warzone 2 has gotten the much-anticipated Ashika Island map and both games as a whole have received a bunch of new weapons – including the return of the Crossbow.

Another new gun is the ISO Hemlock Assault Rifle, and if you want to test this new piece of hardware out, we’ve got the unlock conditions outlined below.

Activision

How to unlock the ISO Hemlock in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

There are no challenges attached to the ISO Hemlock, the only way to procure this technically efficient Assault Rifle is to unlock it via the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Battle Pass.

For the time being, until Season 2 goes live, we don’t know the exact sector that the ISO Hemlock is tied to, but the second it is live, we’ll update this guide to let you know.

If you’re new to this year’s CoD games, the Battle Pass for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 has undergone some serious changes to give players a lot more freedom.

Instead of being one linear unlock path, the pass is now divided up into Sectors, allowing players to have more say in which items they want to acquire.

With both Call of Duty titles having a wide selection of great AR options from the Kastov 762 to the all-around reliability of the M4, the ISO Hemlock is going to have some serious competition in its class.

