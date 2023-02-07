Modern Warfare 2 finally announces Gun Game for Season 2

Infinity Award announced that the classic game mode Gun Game is making a return to Modern Warfare 2 in Season 2.

Modern Warfare 2’s second season begins on February 15, featuring Ranked Play and Hardcore mode. Multiplayer fans slammed an “all-time low” offering of seasonal content and criticized the developers for not including Gunfight in Season 2.

Infinity Ward got back into fans’ good graces by announcing the classic party game mode Infected is returning in Season 2. The fan-favorite game mode has appeared in nine series entries and always provides a refreshing change of pace.

The developers didn’t stop there, confirming another party game mode joining MW2’s lineup.

Gun Game coming to Modern Warfare 2 Season 2

Activision Blizzard Gun Game is a classic CoD game mode.

On February 7, a CoD player Tweeted, “if CoD drops gun game, I’m making a vid. I love that mode.”

Activision responded by confirming Gun Game is coming back on February 15 as part of the Season 2 update.

Gun Game first appeared all the way back in Call of Duty: Black Ops. Each player starts with a pistol, and each kill upgrades you to a new weapon, and every melee kill demotes a player one rank. The match ends when someone cycles through all twenty weapons, including a melee, kill at the end.

The game mode encourages aggressive gameplay, and its frenetic pace sets it apart from other offerings.

One player responded, “Yes, more party games!”

A second user added, “Finally, multiplayer is getting the love! Can we please have more news like this, it will make my day!”

Community members theorized what other party game modes could make a return. The two most popular suggestions were prop hunt and one in the chamber.

“While you guys are at it, add one in the chamber as well.”

Both game modes would be excellent additions to Modern Warfare 2, but we will provide an update when we learn more about Season 2’s multiplayer content.